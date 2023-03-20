Antengene Announces Five Upcoming Presentations at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

– Five posters will showcase progress with multiple preclinical and clinical programs, including the clinical results of ATG-008 (mTORC1/2 inhibitor) and preclinical data of ATG-031 (anti-CD24 monoclonal antibody), ATG-037 (small molecule CD73 inhibitor), ATG-017 (ERK1/2 inhibitor), and ATG-034 (LILRB4 antagonist antibody)

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene" SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for cancer, today announced the publication of abstracts for five posters that will be presented during the upcoming 2023 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting (AACR 2023), taking place from April 14th to 19th at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, the United States.

(PRNewsfoto/Antengene Corporation Limited) (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to have the opportunity to present the latest results from our in-house discovery and clinical programs at AACR 2023. This year, we have five abstracts selected for presentations at the AACR Annual Meeting. These results underscore our focus on the tumor microenvironment and the unique role that immunology plays in cancer, including our expertise in discovering and developing small molecule and unique antibody drugs," said Dr. Bo Shan, Antengene's Chief Scientific Officer. "Building these progress, we will continue to accelerate our preclinical and clinical programs in efforts to bring more innovative treatment options to patients as soon as possible."

Details of the posters and corresponding abstracts are shown below:

ATG-008 (mTORC1/2 inhibitor)

Title: Result of an open-label phase 2 trial of dual TORC1/TORC2 inhibitor onatasertib(ATG-008) in HBV+ advanced hepatocelllular carcinoma(HCC) subjects who have received at least one prior line of systemic therapy(TORCH)

Abstract: CT150

Session: Phase II Clinical Trials 1

Date: April 17, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM (Eastern Time)

1:30 AM - 5:00 AM, April 18, 2023 (Beijing Time)

Location: Poster Section 47

ATG-031 (anti-CD24 monoclonal antibody)

Title: ATG-031, a first-in-class humanized anti-CD24 antibody, demonstrates potent in vivo efficacy and repolarizes tumor-associated macrophages in the TME

Abstract: 6641

Session: Immune Checkpoints

Date: April 19, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM (Eastern Time)

9:00 PM April 19 - 12:30 AM April 20, 2023 (Beijing Time)

Location: Poster Section 38

ATG-037 (small molecule CD73 inhibitor)

Title: Targeting CD73-Adenosine Axis for the treatment of multiple myeloma

Abstract: 496

Session: Novel Antitumor Agents 1

Date: April 16, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM (Eastern Time)

1:30 AM - 5:00 AM, April 17, 2023 (Beijing Time)

Location: Poster Section 17

ATG-017 (ERK1/2 inhibitor)

Title: Synergistic effects of the combination of ERK1/2 with EGFR, KRASG12C, CDK4/6, and PD-L1 inhibition for cancer treatment

Abstract: 5499

Session: Combination Therapies for Cancer

Date: April 18, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM (Eastern Time)

1:30 AM - 5:00 AM, April 19, 2023 (Beijing Time)

Location: Poster Section 38

ATG-034 (LILRB4 antagonist antibody)

Title: ATG-034, an LILRB4 antagonist antibody, reinvigorates dendritic cells and prevents tumor progression

Abstract: 6384

Session: Immune Checkpoints

Date: April 19, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM (Eastern Time)

9:00 PM April 19 - 12:30 AM April 20, 2023 (Beijing Time)

Location: Poster Section 23

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading commercial-stage R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, in realizing its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders".

Since 2017, Antengene has built a broad and expanding pipeline of 13 clinical and preclinical assets, of which 10 are global rights assets, and 3 came with rights for Asia Pacific markets including the Greater China region. To date, Antengene has obtained 28 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the U.S. and Asia, and submitted 9 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for XPOVIO® (selinexor) already approved in Mainland of China, Taiwan,China, South Korea, Singapore and Australia.

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in our periodic reports filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report for year-end December 31, 2021, and subsequent filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts:

Donald Lung

E-mail: Donald.Lung@antengene.com

Mobile: +86 18420672158

PR Contacts:

Peter Qian

E-mail: Peter.Qian@antengene.com

Mobile: +86 13062747000

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Antengene Corporation Limited