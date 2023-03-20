First Step House Taps Kipu Health's Technology to Support the Entire Patient Journey

Kipu to provide the Utah-based substance use and mental health treatment provider with solutions that support patients from pre-admission to alumni care

CORAL GABLES, Fla. and SALT LAKE CITY, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kipu Health, the technology partner for mental health and addiction service providers, and First Step House, a comprehensive behavioral health and homeless services provider where people learn and practice the skills necessary to live productive and meaningful lives, today announced First Step is leveraging Kipu's full technology suite to power its comprehensive patient care.

With this agreement, Kipu will provide First Step with its complete technology platform, including Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions.

"Our treatment program is built around a whole health model, that seeks to address social determinants of health, so implementing Kipu's technology is a natural fit for us," said Shawn McMillen, Executive Director, First Step House. "We offer a suite of patient-centered and evidenced-based programs, so we need technology that supports each facet of care across the continuum. With Kipu's EMR, CRM and RCM solutions, we're able to track and manage patients across pre-treatment, treatment entry, recovery initiation, housing, employment and long-term recovery management."

Kipu's innovative technology platform is designed to optimize operations across the entire patient journey. By leveraging Kipu's comprehensive services and solutions, First Step will also benefit from data and analytics, interoperability capabilities and clinical insights that support holistic patient care.

"First Step has an extraordinary program that gives patients access to the tools they need for a successful recovery," said Joan Leroux, Kipu Health's Chief Revenue Officer. "We're honored to serve as a partner in First Step's mission to treat the whole patient. By moving from disparate systems to one comprehensive platform, First Step will have the capability to support the complex needs of patients that range from substance use disorder to homelessness."

About Kipu

Kipu is the leading enterprise software provider delivering Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions that serve the behavioral health industry. The KipuEMR is a fully configurable electronic health record and integrated billing platform that is the largest and most widely implemented EMR purpose-built for the addiction treatment industry. Used by more than 80,000 users at more than 1,600 facilities, globally, Kipu's cloud-based platform manages the entire patient life cycle from the very first call through admission, treatment, follow-up and billing. To read the latest news on Kipu, please visit https://www.kipuhealth.com/kipu-news/ and connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn.

About First Step House

Since 1958, First Step House has helped people in need break the cycles of substance use and poverty to build lives of meaning, purpose, and recovery. First Step House delivers evidence-based and client-centered care, including housing and robust case management, medical, and employment services serving low-income individuals. First Step House serves over 1,450 people per year with treatment, housing, and integrated supportive services.

