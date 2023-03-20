GREATER CINCINNATI/NORTHERN KENTUCKY COMMUNITY LEADERS CALL ON DHL EXPRESS TO BE A RESPONSIBLE EMPLOYER

DHL workers demand end to retaliation for union organizing at airport

HEBRON, Ky., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, March 21 at 3pm Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky community leaders will demand that DHL Express be a responsible employer and stop interfering with the rights of their workforce to organize with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

The community leaders will lead a delegation to DHL management in support of the DHL ramp and tug workers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) demanding an end to retaliation for their push to form a union. The DHL – CVG Workers United for Change campaign is demanding that DHL Express and its Germany-based parent company, Deutsche Post DHL Group, respect U.S. laws that govern workers' rights to form unions. DHL – CVG Workers United for Change is fighting for workers' rights to join the Teamsters Union and improve their working conditions.

DHL Express workers are essential workers that deserve a safe working environment, humane treatment, transparent policies that are fair and equitable, and the right to choose a union without employer interference.

"The right to organize is a fundamental right for every worker," said Magdalena Orlander, a program coordinator at the Cincinnati Interfaith Workers Center. "The company might think that what happens at DHL, stays at DHL, that the workers are isolated. That's just not true. These workers are a part of our community. We know that their demands are just. Their pain is our pain, and their fight is our fight. The only way to stop the abuses, mistreatment, and violations is for these workers to be organized and for their voices to be heard."

DHL Express workers strongly feel that the company is violating the National Labor Relations Act, which governs a worker's right to form a union without interference, and a National Neutrality Agreement between the Teamsters and DHL Express.

The company is also failing to live up to its own stated core principle of respecting workers' right to join a union as expressed in its Global Declaration of Worker and Human Rights. Community leaders will be demanding that DHL be a responsible employer and respect these workers' federally protected rights to organize without fear of retaliation and for the reinstatement of Linsey Farrell on March 21st.

Members of the press are invited to attend. Media inquiries should be directed to Etoy Ridgnal at (202) 491-7804.

Who: DHL-CVG Workers United for Change Community Coalition Members

When: Tuesday, March 21st, 2023 at 3:00pm

Where: DHL Express headquarters, Administration Office at CVG airport, 236 Wendell H Ford, Erlanger, Ky., 41018. Administration office and park in visitor parking

About

The Cincinnati Interfaith Workers Center

The Cincinnati Interfaith Workers Center (CIWC) was established in 2005 to mobilize, educate and organize low-wage and immigrant workers to achieve positive systemic change. The goal is to provide workers with the tools and support they need to transform their workplaces and communities as a whole.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at facebook.com/teamsters.

