Leading the Trend of Pickup Trucks, a New GWM PICKUP Model debuts in the Middle East

BAODING, China, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 15th, GWM held a GWM Brand Model Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. GWM officially launched its new global pickup model POER KINGKONG in the Middle East market.

At the press conference, the person in charge of the Middle East market of GWM detailed the global development achievements and highlights of GWM PICKUP to local media and guests. POER KINGKONG, as the latest global model of GWM PICKUP, debuted in Saudi Arabia. It features an upgraded design and performance.

POER KINGKONG adopts a large grille, a new style of headlamps, and more three-dimensional lines, creating a stylish and dynamic visual effect. As for the power, it is equipped with a 2.0T engine and a 6-speed manual transmission. This power system is efficient and reliable, which can meet the driving needs of consumers under different road conditions.

"POER KINGKONG inherits the classic tough style of GWM PICKUP and strong performance. These advantages can better meet consumers' needs in different scenarios. This undoubtedly demonstrates the strength of GWM PICKUP," said a senior representative of a distributor after experiencing the vehicle.

Pickup trucks are GWM's earliest export models to the international market. To meet the differentiated needs of different markets around the world, GWM has launched multiple models of Pickup, such as GWM POER, POER KINGKONG, and POER SHANHAI. Up to now, more than 2 million GWM PICKUP trucks have been sold worldwide, making them the best partner for users with reliable quality.

GWM POER, as a high-end intelligent model under GWM PICKUP, has been launched in over 50 countries, including China, Australia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, and has achieved sustained sales growth. According to the latest report released by GWM, the global sales of GWM POER in February this year reached 12,882, and its cumulative global sales have exceeded 400,000 units since its launch just over three years ago.

GWM POER has also won a number of authoritative awards for its outstanding quality. It received a five-star Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) safety rating. In the South African market, GWM POER won the "Light Commercial Newcomer Vehicle of the Year" award and quickly ranked among the top ten in the market segment. In Chile, GWM POER has been recognized by the market and users, and won the "Best Pickup of the Year" award by MT Online, a local professional automotive media.

In the future, GWM PICKUP will be committed to constantly creating smarter and safer models and continuing to expand the product lineup in the global market. POER KINGKONG is expected to be launched in multiple markets this year, providing consumers with more personalized pickup truck choices.

