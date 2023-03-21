Elite Auctions Announces Famous Bell Mill Mansion on 32 Acres Set for April 15 No-Reserve Auction Outside Chattanooga, TN

The mansion and 32-acre property includes a separate event venue outbuilding, tennis court with jogging track, caretaker's apartment, and a solar energy farm.

NAPLES, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELITE AUCTIONS, a leader in luxury real estate auctions and marketing, announced the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential, commercial, and undeveloped real estate listings selling to the highest bidder.

Being offered together in a single auction without reserve April 15 at 11 a.m. are 8212 Bell Mill Rd, Ooltewah, TN, a private residence that enjoyed a successful run as a vacation & wedding destination business featuring 15 bedrooms, 12 total baths, tennis court with jogging track, heated outdoor pool, indoor spa, and a solar energy farm, and 8168 Bell Mill Rd, an adjacent property featuring a 4,500 sq-ft event venue outbuilding which can seat up to 253 people in its current configuration.

The principal property at 8212 Bell Mill Rd is currently listed at $4 million according to publicly-available real estate data sources.

Commenting on the announcement, Randy Haddaway, founder and CEO of Elite Auctions said, "The auction of this extraordinary property represents both an incredible opportunity for an end user to acquire luxury real estate set on 32 acres of rolling green hills and woodlands just outside the city of Chattanooga, and also a tremendous value for the savvy investor with the time and talent to pick up the business where it's at now and take it to the next level."

According to property listing information on the MLS, the auction is for the real property involved only, but the existing business, farm and grounds equipment, and all furnishings are available for purchase separately. The venue's current operator may be contracted for continued use a wedding/vacation/private-rental venue.

Haddaway adds that any potential buyer of luxury real estate in southeastern Tennessee is likely to appreciate the property's proximity to nearby National Forest lands for hiking, hang gliding, rock climbing, Rock City and Ruby Falls, lakes and marinas for boating, skiing and fishing, and the city of Chattanooga, a 20 minute drive, for entertainment and cultural venues, shopping, dining, professional sports, miles of riverfront parks, and the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport.

"It's an amazing property offering all of the peace, privacy and prestige one could wish for in a private home, as well as all of the potential in the world for the motivated investor looking to operate a very successful destination event venue business…and it won't be on the market for long."

8212 & 8168 Bell Mill Rd are available for public and private previews weekends from 1-4 p.m. beginning March 25-26 until the final preview Friday, April 14. To pre-register to bid, or to schedule a preview, call 844-94-ELITE or email bid@eliteauctions.com.

The auction will be held on site at the property, Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. local time, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. Remote bids will be accepted by phone. Broker participation is encouraged.

