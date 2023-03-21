SOUTHWEST AIRLINES BRINGS PRISM TO CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGERS AND TRAVEL MANAGEMENT COMPANIES

Carrier continues streamlining business travel program contracts with industry-standard data solution

DALLAS, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced an expanded partnership with Sabre Corporation to begin utilizing PRISM, an industry-standard data solution designed to streamline the sales process with corporate travel managers and travel management companies. Sabre's PRISM brings decision science to the Southwest® Business Sales Team, allowing the ability to develop a more customized travel solution for business Customers through automated, real-time data insights and trends.

"With PRISM, we can now simplify the contracting process as we continue on our journey to remove friction while bringing more savings, simplicity, and total value when doing business with Southwest Business," said Dave Harvey, Vice President and Chief Sales Officer at Southwest Airlines. "We're thrilled to expand on our decades-long partnership with Sabre and bring its technology solutions to our Customers as we work together to improve the business travel journey."

"We're excited to support Southwest Business and its growth as a trusted partner. This agreement is a testament to the partnership between our companies and our shared vision for the future of travel," said Darren Rickey, Senior Vice President, Global Airline Sales and Account Management, Sabre Travel Solutions. "PRISM provides cutting-edge capabilities and a global scope, positioning it as an industry-standard in corporate solutions."

PRISM automates, aggregates and analyzes corporate sales information globally, providing companies with the decision science to build the right offers for the right customers. In addition to being fully-hosted in the Google cloud, PRISM now offers daily booking data, new user analytics, API connections to link to airline CRM systems, and enhanced user tools to streamline sales teamwork with partner airlines and commercial clients.

Making Travel Management Easier

Southwest Business is focused on making it easier to do business with Southwest. The airline recently added more enhancements to Southwest Business AssistTM, a portal designed for travel managers to streamline corporate travel programs. Among newly introduced features includes the launch of Partner Benefits which adds even more flexibility and value to travel programs. To learn more about how companies can partner with Southwest Business and take advantage of the airline's mission to make business travel easier, visit Southwest.com/AboutBusiness.

