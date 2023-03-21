Visit West Hollywood Announces 2023 Partnership with Outfest

The Official Destination Partner of Outfest's Tentpole Festivals Welcomes Visitors and Locals to its Vibrant City to Celebrate Outfest Fusion, Outfest OutFronts and Outfest Los Angeles Beginning This Month

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Hollywood Travel and Tourism Board , also known as Visit West Hollywood, announced today a new partnership with Outfest. As the official destination partner for Outfest's tentpole festivals, the legendary city will welcome visitors and locals to celebrate Outfest Fusion, Outfest OutFronts and Outfest Los Angeles and book West Hollywood hotel stays directly on the Outfest website beginning this month. These events will showcase the best in talent and serve as a global destination for diverse filmmakers around the world.

Visit West Hollywood Partners with Outfest (PRNewswire)

Continuing to ride the momentum of a milestone 40th anniversary and record breaking 2022, Outfest moves in 2023 with a fresh and loyal audience, supportive industry, and continuing passion for showcasing and supporting queer and trans artists. As one of the only global LGBTQIA+ arts, media and entertainment organizations, its programs empower artists, communities and filmmakers to transform the world through their stories, while also supporting the entire life-cycle of their career. Outfest is excited to expand this year into a more destination event for all of their tentpole festivals.

"We are excited to join forces with Outfest as their official destination partner for their 2023 tentpole festivals and bring more exciting events to the city for visitors and locals to experience," says Tom Kiely, President and CEO for West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board. "This gives us the opportunity to connect with both in-person and virtual audiences across Outfest's largest festivals including leaders in entertainment and media, influencers and celebrities as well as a wide variety of Outfest media partners such as KABC, Out Magazine and Equal Pride Media, Variety, and more."

Outfest Fusion , one of the most important events in the tentpole trio, follows one of LA's biggest seasons - awards season - and kicks off in the spring. The celebration of QTBIPOC, a third of which are now international films, runs from March 24 - April 2. The Outfest OutFronts TV Festival follows in early summer, from late-May to June, and is a curated collection of discussions with the creatives behind some of television's biggest shows. A truly global event, this largely virtual festival garners a huge audience leading into Pride Month. Summer welcomes the titular Outfest Los Angeles Film Festival from July 13 - 23. Recognized as Outfest's largest, most enduring event, it brings ten days of films, parties, celebrities, performances, and an attendance of over 40,000.

"With the support and in-kind partnership of Visit West Hollywood, we look forward to developing more expansive relationships within the city and with the West Hollywood hotels, specifically those with screening theaters and creative event spaces," said Meghan Adamovic, Associate Director of Corporate Relations at Outfest. "We hope to grow the kinds of relationships we already have with partners like Neuehouse, The Edition and the Pendry, whose support includes hosting guests for a variety of screenings, networking events, awards ceremonies and more."

Nestled just outside of L.A., West Hollywood is a legendary city becoming the new luxury in the heart of Los Angeles. It's not only one of California's most walkable cities but also host to new and popular foodie-friendly restaurants, fitness and wellness spots, the Design District and more. No stay in the city is complete without a stop to experience Santa Monica Boulevard, the heart of L.A.'s LBGTQ community. It's home to legendary entertainment and nightlife, celebrity haunts and inspired hotels. On this pedestrian-friendly slice of historic Route 66, guests can now visit the hundreds of businesses proudly serving up truly one-of-a-kind experiences.

Stay tuned for updates on Outfest regarding tentpole festivals and special events at select West Hollywood hotels including a kick-off event, an Academy Awards breakfast reception for Outfest Los Angeles and a cocktail hour in July for an Outfest filmmaker alumni happy hour. For more information and to book reservations for Outfest's tentpole festivals and West Hollywood hotel stays, please visit www.outfest.org and www.visitwesthollywood.com .

Media Contact:

Ballantines PR

visitweho@ballantinespr.com

(310) 454-3080

About West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board

West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board is the official marketing organization that invites visitors to West Hollywood, California, a walkable, 1.9 square mile city in the heart of Los Angeles. Located at the base of the Hollywood Hills and adjacent to Beverly Hills, West Hollywood is a creative and progressive city that embodies the quintessential L.A. lifestyle. West Hollywood is home to 20 hotels and comprises three main districts: the world-famous Sunset Strip with unparalleled nightlife, eclectic and LGBTQ-friendly Santa Monica Boulevard, and the Design District known for its sought-after shopping and dining. West Hollywood enjoys a year-round moderate climate and thanks to its prime location and hip atmosphere, West Hollywood serves as home and playground to many celebrities. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@visitweho). www.visitwesthollywood.com

ABOUT Outfest

Founded by UCLA students in 1982, Outfest is the world's leading organization that promotes equality by creating, sharing and protecting LGBTQIA+ stories on the screen. For forty years, Outfest has showcased thousands of films from around the world, educated and mentored hundreds of emerging filmmakers, and preserved more than 40,000 LGBTQIA+ films and videos. Outfest programs include The Outfest Screenwriting Lab, which has mentored and helped launch the careers of nearly 150 screenwriters, and The Outfest UCLA Legacy Project, which, in partnership with the UCLA Film & Television Archive, is the only film archive in the world exclusively dedicated to preserving LGBTQIA+ images, among others.

Visit West Hollywood Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Visit West Hollywood