Breaking Barriers: SANS Institute's HBCU+ Academy Expands to Promote Greater Black American Representation in Cybersecurity

BETHESDA, Md., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the leading provider of cybersecurity training worldwide, proudly announces the expansion of the SANS HBCU+ Academy to serve additional Black American communities in the US. The SANS HBCU+ Academy is a unique opportunity for students and individuals from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs), Predominately Black Institutions (PBIs), and other Black American college students, to gain hands-on cybersecurity training and real-world experience, free of charge.

SANS Institute's HBCU+ Academy Expands to Promote Greater Black American Representation in Cybersecurity

The SANS HBCU+ Academy aims to address the underrepresentation in cybersecurity by offering accelerated, full SCHOLARSHIPS for cybersecurity training and GIAC certifications to launch careers in cybersecurity for individuals with no previous experience. This program provides the gold standard in SANS training & GIAC Certifications, making it a highly lucrative and fulfilling career path for those with the necessary skills and knowledge.

Through the SANS HBCU+ Academy, participants will receive in-depth training from top SANS instructors and access to cutting-edge cybersecurity tools and techniques. The program is designed to be flexible, allowing students to complete the training around their academic schedules and gain practical experience in a real-world setting.

"We are proud and excited to see the SANS HBCU+ Academy expand," said Monisha Bush, SANS Mission Programs and Partnerships Coordinator and a member of the SANS DEIB Task Force. "This program represents a significant investment in the future of the cybersecurity industry and the students who participate in it. By providing free, in-depth training and real-world experience, we are preparing the next generation of cybersecurity professionals and ensuring a diverse and well-rounded workforce."

The application window for the SANS HBCU+ Academy has been extended to April 14, 2023, and is open to juniors, seniors, and graduate students enrolled at HBCUs, MSIs, and PBIs, as well as alumni who wish to shift careers into cybersecurity and selected Cyber FastTrack participants. SANS Institute is dedicated to supporting the next generation of cybersecurity professionals and helping them achieve their full potential.

"Diversifying the cybersecurity industry requires individuals from various backgrounds, not just those with a computer science background," says Delisha Hodo, Chair of the SANS Institute HBCU committee. "Expanding the SANS HBCU+ Academy to a broader audience will improve the future of the industry and dispel misconceptions about who can excel in this field."

For more information on the SANS HBCU+ Academy and to apply, please visit https://www.sans.org/scholarship-academies/hbcu-cyber-academies/

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and on demand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on technical certifications in cybersecurity. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's and bachelor's degrees, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to manage their "human" cybersecurity risk easily and effectively. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community, including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system–the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners representing varied global organizations, from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community. www.sans.org

