Former TripActions, Salesforce SVP, Gary Luton, Joins Mindtickle as SVP of Customer Success

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtickle, the global leader in sales enablement and training technology, today announced it has appointed Gary Luton as its SVP of Customer Success Group, focusing on the continued success and satisfaction of the customer journey. Utilizing his 25+ years of experience, Gary will ensure Mindtickle's customers are equipped with the best tools and processes needed to continue driving revenue and enhancing sales productivity.

Prior to joining Mindtickle, Gary was the Chief Customer Officer at Zip Intake-to Procure, SVP, Global Customer Success at TripActions, followed by 13 years at Salesforce running its Customer Success Group in APAC and Global Operations. Through his previous roles, he gained experience managing large, impactful teams and has repeatedly demonstrated a track record of delivering success for customers at scale.

Gary's appointment comes at a time when buying behaviors continue to evolve with discussions of a looming recession. According to Mindtickle's second annual 2023 State of Sales Productivity report, which analyzed data from over one million pre-sales, sales, and customer support reps at more than 400 companies, buyers asked an average of 18 questions during sales calls, a significant increase from 13 questions in Mindtickle's 2022 report. This reveals buyers are scrutinizing purchases more, putting more pressure on sellers to succeed in difficult times.

Mindtickle is also gearing up for its 2023 Spring Product Announcement. In an April 25 webinar, the team will unveil how its latest announcement brings its revenue enablement and operations solutions closer together. This release helps enablement impact real-world behaviors more directly and helps operations teams go beyond reporting to influence seller performance.

"Our customers' success is at the heart of our business, and the innovations and impact we continue to deliver have proven invaluable during a time of economic uncertainty," said Krisha Depura, CEO at Mindtickle. "Gary's experience building and scaling global customer success strategies and operations will help us drive our customers toward success even further with our award-winning sales enablement platform."

As proof of Mindtickle's commitment to customer success and innovation in the sales enablement industry, Mindtickle was awarded the following recognitions this past year:

About Mindtickle

Mindtickle is the market-leading sales readiness and operations platform, helping revenue leaders at over 300+ world-class companies to grow revenue by increasing knowledge, understanding ideal sales behaviors, and adapting to change. Mindtickle is recognized as a market leader by top industry analysts and is ranked by G2 as both the #2 enterprise software product and #7 sales software product. Visit www.mindtickle.com or find us on LinkedIn to learn more.

