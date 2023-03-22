Glory Star Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results

BEIJING, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, ("Glory Star" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GSMG), a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Operating Highlights

Downloads of the CHEERS App [1] was approximately 377 million as of December 31, 2022 , compared to approximately 271 million as of December 31, 2021 .

Monthly active users ("MAUs") [2] of the CHEERS App increased to approximately 51.5 million from 47.6 million for the full year of 2022.

Repurchase Rate ("RPR") for CHEERS e-Mall was approximately 34.5%.

Daily Time Spent ("DTS") on CHEERS Video was approximately 56 minutes.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenues reached $157.1 million for the full year of 2022.

Net Income reached $26.4 million for the full year of 2022.

[1] Glory Star defines this metric as the total number of downloads of the CHEERS App (video+e-Mall) as of the end of the period. [2] Glory Star defines monthly active users, or MAUs, as a user who has logged in or accessed the Company's online video content and/or the Company's e-commerce platform using the CHEERS App, whether on a mobile phone or tablet. The Company calculates MAUs using internal company data based on the activity of the user account and as adjusted to remove "duplicate" accounts.

Mr. Bing Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Glory Star, commented, "2022 was a challenging year in light of significant COVID and macro headwinds, while our content production capacity and e-commerce logistics business were dampened throughout the year, we still manage to show great resilience in our business along with large increase in downloads of our CHEERS App from approximately 271 million to 377 million, in monthly active users of the CHEERS App to approximately 51.5 million from 47.6 million for the full year of 2022."

"As an internet Company, we generate most revenue from online business and were able to quickly adapt and maintain our revenue at $157 million for the full year of 2022, compared to $153 million for 2021, mainly benefited from advertising business. The Company also posted net income of $26.4 million amid great uncertainties posed by the macro-environment for the past year. Looking ahead, we remain confident in the long-term growth of our business with an emphasis on opportunities to deploy solutions across multiple business strings at scale. We will further expand our mobile and online business by creating a CHEERS ecosystem to add further value as our business looks to rebound in the new year."

Full Year 2022 Selected Financial Results

Revenues

Our revenues in the year of 2022 were $157 million compared to $153 million in the same period of 2021, which approximately maintained at the same level. Despite the uncertain external environment, the Company was able to enhance brand recognition and user traffic generation, leading to more exposure and high popularity of our apps, consequently, gaining a competitive edge during the fiscal year of 2022.

Our biggest source of revenue is Advertising revenue, $152 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is a 14.4% increase as compared with that of the year ended December 31, 2021.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses consists of cost of revenues, selling and marketing, general and administrative and research and development expense.

- Cost of revenues increased to $40.6 million, for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $34.9 million for year ended December 31, 2021, mainly attributed by the production cost, as a result of our continued investment in quality content. That helps to gain and secure our competitive edge in the industry.

- Sales and marketing expenses increased by $5 million, to $82.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $77.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, mainly due to an increase in marketing and advertising fees to enhance the Company's brand recognition and user traffic generation.

- General and administrative expenses increased by $2.6 million, or 76.8%, to $6.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $3.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 mainly attributed by recording more allowance for credit loss for the year ended December 31, 2022.

- Research and development expenses for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022 were $0.9 million and $1.3 million, respectively. Such increase was primarily due to the continued investment in the IT infrastructure, user-friendliness upgrades, and continual implementation on content driven strategies.

Net income

As a result of the foregoing, we had a net income of $26.4 million (including the revaluation gain of warrant liability related to private warrants) in 2022, as compared to a net income of $35.4 million (including the revaluation gain of warrant liability related to private warrants) in 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $70.5 million, compared to US$77.3 million as of December 31, 2021.

About Glory Star

Since its establishment in 2016, Glory Star has been focused on developing an ecosystem for its users that incorporates quality content, e-commerce, social networking, and gaming. The Company continues to integrate its cutting edge blockchain technologies, massive user base from its CHEERS ecosystem, quality content offerings, and its well-established e-commerce platform, and through the right application of 5G, AR, VR and NFT technologies to develop a metaverse boasting a wide range of "online + offline" and "virtual + reality" scenarios. Glory Star's CHEERS Video and e-Mall platforms provide a solid foundation for it to rapidly develop different entertainment and shopping applications for the metaverse. Glory Star also provides a suite of tools for its users to facilitate the development of new content by creators. The Company is remaining at the forefront of disrupting the way new media and e-commerce is operated. For more information, please visit http://ir.gsmg.co/.

GLORY STAR NEW MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2022















Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 77,302



$ 70,482

Short-term investments



-





-

Accounts receivable, net



63,135





98,034

Prepayment and other current assets



13,103





15,329

Total current assets



153,540





183,845

Property, plant and equipment, net



242





160

Intangible assets, net



16,718





20,297

Deferred tax assets



56





103

Unamortized produced content, net



1,874





807

Right-of-use assets



1,298





750

Prepayment and other non-current assets, net



21,445





1

Total non-current assets



41,633





22,118

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 195,173



$ 205,963



















Liabilities and Equity















Current liabilities:















Short-term bank loans

$ 4,998



$ 4,421

Accounts payable



12,878





6,405

Advances from customers



536





147

Accrued liabilities and other payables



2,251





2,632

Other taxes payable



13,104





19,090

Lease liabilities current



291





208

Due to related parties



500





-

Convertible promissory note - related party



-





-

Total current liabilities



34,558





32,903

Long-term bank loan



-









Lease liabilities non-current



1,127





471

Warrant liability



24





86

Total non-current liabilities



1,151





557

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 35,709



$ 33,460



















Equity















Preferred shares (par value of $0.0001 per share; 2,000,000

authorized; none issued and outstanding)

$ -



$ -

Ordinary shares (par value of $0.0001 per share; 200,000,000

shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and December

31,2022; 68,122,402 and 68,124,402 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively)

$ 7



$ 7

Additional paid-in capital



25,629





27,009

Statutory reserve



1,224





1,411

Retained earnings



123,982





150,685

Accumulated other comprehensive income(loss)



8,069





(6,684)

TOTAL GLORY STAR NEW MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



158,911





172,428

Non-controlling interest



553





75

TOTAL EQUITY



159,464





172,503



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 195,173



$ 205,963



GLORY STAR NEW MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



For the Years Ended December 31,





2020



2021



2022





(Restated)













Revenues

$ 123,763



$ 153,012



$ 157,079



























Operating expenses:























Cost of revenues



(38,481)





(34,944)





(40,580)

Selling and marketing



(43,827)





(77,520)





(82,534)

General and administrative



(10,095)





(3,341)





(5,908)

Research and development



(691)





(920)





(1,331)

Total operating expenses



(93,094)





(116,725)





(130,353)



























Income from operations



30,669





36,287





26,726



























Other (expenses) income:























Interest expense, net



(282)





(513)





(93)

Change in fair value of warrant liability



19,714





809





(62)

Other income(expense), net



531





(255)





282

Total other (expenses) income



19,963





41





127



























Income before income tax



50,632





36,328





26,853

Income tax expense



(1,673)





(976)





(413)

Net income



48,959





35,352





26,440

Less: net gain (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



(31)





65





(450)

Net income attributable to Glory Star New Media

Group Holdings

Limited's shareholders

$ 48,990



$ 35,287



$ 26,890



























Other comprehensive (loss) income























Unrealized foreign currency translation (loss) gain



6,495





2,945





(13,357)

Comprehensive income



55,454





38,297





13,083

Less: comprehensive gain (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests



(4)





119





(478)

Comprehensive income attributable to Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited's shareholders

$ 55,458



$ 38,178



$ 13,561



























Earnings per ordinary share























Basic

$ 0.91



$ 0.54



$ 0.39



























Weighted average shares used in calculating

earnings per ordinary share























Basic



53,844,237





65,381,186





68,123,870



























Earnings per ordinary share























Dilutive

$ 0.83



$ 0.54



$ 0.39



























Weighted average shares used in calculating

earnings per ordinary share























Dilutive



59,126,237





65,381,186





68,123,870



GLORY STAR NEW MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In U.S. dollars in thousands)







For the Years Ended December 31,





2020



2021



2022





(Restated)













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:























Net income

$ 48,959



$ 35,352



$ 26,440



























Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities:























Allowance (Reversal of allowance) for doubtful

accounts



(1,136)





(268)





440

Depreciation and amortization



2,910





2,090





2,884

Amortization of right-of-use assets



447





426





454

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense



(181)





713





(53)

Share based compensation for employees



5,381





4





-

Share based compensation for non-employees



1,779





181





391

Gains on disposal of a subsidiary



-





(26)





-

Amortization of loan origination fees



93





104





76

Change in fair value of warrant liability



(19,714)





(809)





63

Changes in assets and liabilities























Accounts receivable



(24,043)





19,904





(42,105)

Prepayment and other assets



(19,340)





(10,681)





16,872

Unamortized produced content



442





(537)





940

Accounts payable



2,827





4,750





(5,576)

Advances from customers



(39)





(87)





(356)

Accrued liabilities and other payables



5,177





(9,236)





564

Other taxes payable



5,555





4,964





7,346

Lease liabilities



(376)





(389)





(641)

Net cash provided by operating activities



8,741





46,455





7,739



























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:























Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(59)





(72)





(25)

Prepayments for acquisition of intangible assets



(2,722)





(2,718)





(7,964)

Cash disposed for sales of subsidiaries



-





(12)





-

(Payments) Return for short term investment



(1,637)





1,751





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(4,418)





(1,051)





(7,989)



























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:























Proceeds from bank loans



6,228





5,114





6,096

Repayments of bank loans



(724)





(6,818)





(6,244)

Payment of loan origination fees



(146)





(68)





(87)

Contribution from shareholders



-





-





743

Repayments to related Parties



-





(232)





-

Cash acquired from the acquisition of TKK



23





-





-

Proceeds from equity finance



-





15,290





-

Net cash provided by financing activities



5,381





13,286





508



























Effect of exchange rate changes



1,108





881





(7,078)



























Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



10,812





59,571





(6,820)

Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of year



6,919





17,731





77,302

Cash and cash equivalents, at end of year

$ 17,731



$ 77,302





70,482



























SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW

INFORMATION:























Interests paid

$ 239



$ 336





247



