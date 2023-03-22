Make Spring Cleaning a Breeze with Must-Have Products from Bed Bath & Beyond®

UNION, N.J., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Nasdaq: BBBY) Spring is in the air, and chances are, so is dust and dirt that has found its way into homes during the winter months. The start of a new season is a perfect reason to spruce things up, and Bed Bath & Beyond has everything shoppers need – from storage solutions starting at $4 to heavy-duty deep cleaners – to tackle all their spring-cleaning chores.

"We know our customers would prefer not to spend the whole day cleaning and have curated a few fan-favorite items that will get the job done with ease," said Gabriel Minchow, Vice President, General Merchandising Manager at Bed Bath & Beyond. "In addition to the right products, a spring-cleaning pro-tip is to work from top to bottom – picking up loose items and putting them away, dusting and wiping down surfaces, vacuuming or mopping, and then freshening the air as a finishing touch. We want help make it quick and convenient, like shopping in stores, online, or on our app."

Clear Out the Clutter

Need a place to store toys or household clutter that's accumulated the last few months? The Closet Complete® Moon & Stars Canvas Storage Bin and Taylor Madison Designs® Safari Oval Storage Bin are adorable options for toys, and the Simply Essential™ 11-Inch Collapsible Storage Bin, available exclusively at Bed Bath & Beyond in a variety of colors, is great for other household knick-knacks. Also, Squared Away™ Canvas Garment Storage Bag and Simply Essential™ Comforter Storage Bag are great options to store sweaters or heavy comforters in months when they are not needed. All items can be easily tucked away in a closet, under the bed or in storage for ease.

No Fuss, No Dust & Mopping Made Easy

Kiss dust bunnies and pet hair goodbye with the Swiffer® Sweeper™ Pet 2-in-1 Dry and Wet Floor Sweeping and Mopping Starter Kit, which features heavy-duty dry and wet mopping cloths. The dry cloths fluffy, 3-D fibers trap dust, dirt, and hair on common household surfaces, and the cloths can be attached to Swiffer's easy-to-assemble sweeper handle, to reach tight corners, under furniture, and more. The wet mopping cloths feature an "Absorb + Lock" strip that helps trap dirt and grime deep into the pad, so it does not get pushed around. Plus, refills include unscented and scented options.

For those looking for a more advanced mopping system, try the Swiffer WetJet™ Hardwood Floor Spray Mop Starter Kit, which cleans virtually any floor in the home with its unique dual-nozzle sprayer and WetJet solution to break up and dissolve tough messes.

Lightweight Vacuums Tackle Heavy-Duty Cleaning

Bed Bath & Beyond has a wide assortment of vacuums, including the Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum in Silver/Nickel and Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Yellow/Nickel, which are great options for homes with or without pets. Both Dyson V8 and V12 models are engineered with power and versatility and transform into a handled vacuum with one click to clean up high, down low, and everywhere in-between.

For those who would rather kick up their feet and let their vacuum do the work, Bed Bath & Beyond carries a variety of robotic vacuum brands, including iRobot®, Shark, and Neato®, which offer features like Wi-Fi-connectivity, automatic dirt disposal, and more. These are great options for ongoing maintenance to keep carpets and floors clean all year round.

Clear the Air

To keep the home smelling fresh all season long, shop the Febreze Light AIR Spray Air Freshener in Lavender. Its fine mist infuses the air with a pleasant scent that is subtle and not overpowering.

Candles are another a great option, and Bed Bath & Beyond offers customer-favorite brands like Yankee Candle®, Woodwick® and more, with a variety of scents that will keep the house smelling like your favorite all spring and beyond!

Sweep in the Savings

Bed Bath & Beyond's free Welcome Rewards® program offers customers the opportunity to earn points on every item purchased – including everyday household and cleaning items – with no exclusions. For greater savings, customers can join Welcome Rewards+ for $29 per year and receive 20 percent off their purchase every time (exclusions may apply), free standard shipping and earn five times the points. Welcome Rewards members can earn and redeem points in-store, through the app or online at Bed Bath & Beyond® and buybuy BABY®. For those who need their items fast, shoppers can also pick up purchases via the Buy Online Pick-up in Store or Curbside option or use the Same Day Delivery service.

About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise primarily in the Home and Baby markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond. The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com.

