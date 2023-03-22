Northwestern Mutual's Park Avenue Capital Acquires Barron's Top 1,200 firm, Wunder Financial

Transaction is the largest advisor practice acquisition in the history of Northwestern Mutual

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben Feldman and Peter Tiboris, wealth management advisors and founding partners of Northwestern Mutual's Private Client Group Park Avenue Capital, have acquired Westport, Conn.-based Wunder Financial, a Barron's Top 1,200 firm.

"As a part of our continuity and succession planning, I'm delighted to partner with Pete and Ben's group that has shared values, talented people, and a philosophical alignment that resonates with me and my team," said Matthew Wunder, CEO of Wunder Financial. "I'm thrilled with the opportunity to merge the best of both worlds as we deepen our relationships with clients and continue evolving a world-class wealth management offering."

Wunder remains head of Park Avenue Capital - Westport and has been named head of strategy and development for Park Avenue Capital's Advisor Succession Solutions division.

"Matthew has a tremendous high-caliber team that brings depth, knowledge and experience that drives instant strategic value for our organization," said Tiboris. "Matthew's insights will be critical as we continue to scale in this, the first of many strategic partnerships within Park Avenue Capital," said Tiboris.

With this acquisition, Park Avenue Capital approaches $2 billion in assets under management with offices in New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut. This transaction is the largest advisor practice acquisition in the history of Northwestern Mutual.

Feldman, Tiboris and Wunder are part of Northwestern Mutual's exclusive Private Client Group, an elite collection of advisors and firms that have the experience, sophistication and tools to customize advisory strategies and deliver better outcomes for high-net-worth clients. Visit Northwestern Mutual's Private Client Group to learn more.

