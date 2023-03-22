PPTA Welcomes Anita Brikman as new Chief Executive Officer

ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Executive Board of Directors of the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Anita Brikman as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Association. Anita will officially take up her position on April 17, 2023.

Anita comes to PPTA with a wealth of experience in communications and public affairs across a range of health care establishments. Immediately prior to her arrival at PPTA, she fulfilled simultaneous positions as Senior VP, Communications & Public Affairs, at the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) and Executive Director at the CHPA Educational Foundation (CHPAEF). In both capacities, Anita acted as national spokesperson, representing both CHPA and CHPAEF across all press and publicity channels.

Anita also has significant expertise in the media, having served almost 20 years as a news anchor and medical reporter for WUSA9 TV (CBS) in Washington, D.C. and WPVI TV (ABC) in Philadelphia.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communications from Miami University, in Oxford, Ohio.

Giles Platford, Chair of the Global Executive Board said: "It is a pleasure to welcome Anita to PPTA at a time when our industry sector is faced with both profound challenges, but also significant opportunities. It is imperative that PPTA has the best leadership in place to ensure that we contribute to policies that maintain and promote a high level of donor health and increase patient access to lifesaving plasma protein therapies. The Global Executive Board feels confident that Anita can offer that leadership."

Anita Brikman said: "The mission of the PPTA – serving patients with rare diseases through lifesaving and enhancing therapies – is vitally important. I'm honored to be selected to lead the Association. The patients served by PPTA, the member companies and the dedicated PPTA staff, are inspiring. I look forward to working with all of them and the industry's stakeholders."

