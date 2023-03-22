Ty J. Young Wealth Management Acquires K. Horton Financial

ATLANTA, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading financial firm Ty J. Young Wealth Management (TJY) has acquired K. Horton Financial. The acquisition of the Fresno, CA based financial advisory practice will expand the presence of TJY on the West Coast and introduce a wide array of new capabilities to existing K. Horton Financial clients.

"We are very excited to have the opportunity to serve K. Horton Financial's clients for many years to come," said CEO Ty Young. "The alignment in values between our teams creates an ideal match for both organizations."

The transaction marks the 28th acquisition that Ty J. Young Wealth Management has made in the past five years as its presence continues to rapidly grow nationwide. The company seeks out potential acquisitions that share the same principles that have guided how TJY has served its clients for decades: simple processes that prioritize safety of principal and a reasonable rate of return.

About Ty J. Young Wealth Management

Ty J. Young Wealth Management is one of America's largest independent wealth management firms. Founded by Ty J. Young in 1998, the firm manages more than $1 billion in assets for more than 7,000 clients nationwide. They are recognized as a thought leader in investment management, retirement planning and insurance, with Ty Young frequently being featured on CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business and more. Learn more about Ty J. Young Wealth Management at: https://www.tyjyoung.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Ty J. Young Wealth Management