Upcoming Webinar Spotlights Prostate Cancer and Black Men

RICHMOND, Va., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to stark health disparities in the United States that result in higher rates of prostate cancer diagnosis and death for Black men, The Balm In Gilead, Inc., a national non-profit organization, will present a free webinar titled "Talk That Talk: Prostate Cancer and Black Men" on April 4, 2023 at 7:00pmET via Zoom.

Because one in six Black men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, our webinar will address gaps in education.

"Because one in six Black men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, our webinar will address gaps in awareness and education that contribute to delays in Black men seeking screening and treatment for this disease," said Pernessa C. Seele, founder and CEO of The Balm In Gilead, Inc. "We need to ''talk that talk" with our friends, family members and doctors through informed discussions that address the hidden social and cultural barriers at play."

"Talk That Talk: Prostate Cancer and Black Men" will address how Black institutions, especially faith communities, can help build awareness about prostate cancer. Dr. Seele will host the webinar. The moderator, Rev. Dr. Nathaniel T. Brooks, senior pastor, Greater St. John Baptist Church, Birmingham, AL, is a leader in community cancer education. He will be speaking with Dr. V. Michael Bivins, a urologist at Urology Centers of Alabama, and A.J. Starling, secretary-treasurer of the Tennessee AFL-CIO, who is a prostate cancer survivor.

Black men experience prostate cancer at higher rates than their white counterparts. For every one hundred thousand African American men, 174 will be diagnosed with the disease, as compared with a rate of only 105 per one hundred thousand white men.1

The Balm In Gilead, Inc. is a 35-year-old organization whose mission is to improve the health status of people of African descent by providing technical support to faith institutions. Learn more at The Balm In Gilead.

"Talk That Talk" is presented with support from Janssen. To register, visit Talk That Talk Webinar.

1U.S. Cancer Statistics Working Group. U.S. Cancer Statistics Data Visualizations Tool, based on 2021 data (1999-2019): U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, CDC and National Cancer Institute; https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/dataviz, released in November 2022.

