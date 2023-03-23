BLUETTI To Roll Out New Expandable Mobile Power AC60 & B80

LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, the leader in the clean energy storage industry, will launch its new AC60 & B80, the smallest solar generator with expandability, at the end of April.

What is the BLUETTI AC60?

The BLUETTI AC60 is an 8.6kg solar generator with a 600W inverter and a 403Wh LFP battery that can add B80 for capacity boosting. Equipped with 7 different outlets, the AC60 can charge various devices, even 1200W ones with its Power Lifting Mode.

Water and Dust-proof

Its internal structure is significantly upgraded: its circuits are isolated from the fan vents. And all external materials pass water and dust-proof testing. That's why the AC60 is rated IP65 for water and dust protection, making it a perfect power source for various outdoor activities such as overlanding, beach camping and more.

Fast Silent Charging

The AC60 supports four charging methods including adaptor, car, solar and generator charging. With a 600W AC Turbocharging, it takes just 40 minutes to recharge AC60 from 0 to 80%. The unit operates quietly at 45 dB, or below 40B under Silent Charging Mode, usable in confined spaces such as a room or tent.

Easy Monitor & Control

It is both high-tech and user-friendly, with an intuitive colour LCD screen that displays battery status, charge/discharge time remaining and other helpful information. Plus, the BLUETTI App offers real-time monitoring and control from anywhere for ongoing management.

What is the B80 Expansion Battery?

Designed to complement the AC60, the 9.88kg B80 uses the same reliable LFP cells that deliver over 3500 cycles. Two B80s, 806Wh each, can expand the capacity of AC60 to a maximum of 2,015Wh. The B80 can also work as a stand-alone DC power source with three DC ports: USB-A, USB-C, and car outlet. It can also be recharged on its own via its input ports or in connection with the AC60.

Born for Outdoor Activity

The AC60 and B80 are compact at 290mm*205mm*234mm, roughly the same size with a shoebox. They both have a solid fold-down handle, making them perfect for carrying and storing during RV trips or outdoor activities. Both IP65 rated, they are weather-proof and ready for any outdoor adventures.

Availability & Price

The AC60 and B80 will be available on BLUETTI's official website and in its Amazon stores at the end of April, with the debut price remaining undisclosed, although relevant staffs leak that it will be budget friendly.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.BLUETTIpower.com/.

