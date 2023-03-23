Contrast Security Named a JMP Securities Cyber 66 Company

Recognized as one of the hottest cybersecurity companies with its Secure Code Platform that meets developers' needs and new cyber-focused regulatory requirements

LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, today announced it was named to the JMP Securities Cyber 66 , a list of the hottest privately held cybersecurity companies formerly known as JMP Securities Elite 80. This is the fifth consecutive year Contrast and its innovative, unified Secure Code Platform that enables enterprises to protect their complete software development lifecycle has been named to the annual report.

Contrast Security Logo (PRNewswire)

Contrast is perfectly positioned to arm customers with technology to take an aggressive, proactive cybersecurity stance

The world's largest organizations, such as BMW, AXA, Zurich, NTT, Sompo Japan and The American Red Cross, trust Contrast to defend against rising application security (AppSec) attacks, without losing developer momentum or causing interruptions in the software development process. Contrast also recently announced the launch of its new partner program, the Security Innovation Alliance (SIA) , which is a global ecosystem of technology alliances, system integrators (SIs), cloud, and channel partners.

"The current security landscape is rapidly evolving and organizations are seeing an unprecedented amount of government regulations enforcing the requirement for increased capabilities, including President Biden's Executive Order (EO), the new Cybersecurity Strategy and key operational directives such as OMB 22-18," said Alan Naumann, Chief Executive Officer at Contrast Security. "Being named a JMP Cyber 66 company is validation that our platform is not only unique but that it allows our customers to protect and remediate software vulnerabilities at the same fast pace as their development organization, all the while meeting the most stringent government dictates."

The JMP Cyber 66 report states, "Cyber leaders are clearly operating their businesses in a more cautious manner given the economic backdrop of the last 6-12 months, with 73% reporting some type of conservatism added to their forward-looking plans. Interestingly, however, this heightened level of preparedness does not correspond to a marked weakness in security spending, as only 12% of respondents reported seeing a decrease in security budgets within their domain. A majority (64%) of cyber executives reported security budgets that were flat, but there was a significant group (24%) who told us security budgets in their respective domains were up/increasing."

"Contrast is perfectly positioned to arm our customers with the technology they need to take an aggressive, proactive cybersecurity stance and guard themselves against future attacks," Naumann added.

The new Cybersecurity Strategy demands "new tools for secure software development, software transparency and vulnerability discovery," which will force many organizations to look for new application security solutions. The Contrast Security Secure Code Platform provides visibility into a company's security posture and allows security teams to avoid spending time focusing on false positives so as to remediate true vulnerabilities faster. To learn more about the platform, please visit the Contrast website .

About Contrast Security (Contrast):

Contrast Security is a world-leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) with Contrast to protect against today's targeted Application Security (AppSec) attacks.

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform defends and protects against full classes of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposure (CVEs). This allows security teams to avoid spending time focusing on false positives so as to remediate true vulnerabilities faster. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, application programming interfaces (APIs) and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base, which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, AXA, Zurich, NTT, Sompo Japan and The American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, GuidePoint Security, Trace3, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists, including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List of fastest-growing companies.

Learn more: https://www.contrastsecurity.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Media Contact:

Laura Asendio

Public Relations Manager

Contrast Security

pr@contrastsecurity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Contrast Security