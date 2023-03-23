KELLOGG'S® TEAMS UP WITH EVA LONGORIA TO LAUNCH BREAKFAST FOR ALL BUNDLE TO HELP COMBAT CHILDHOOD HUNGER

For a limited time, parents and fans across the country can purchase Eva's Breakfast for All Bundle and Kellogg will donate to No Kid Hungry

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We all know breakfast is an all-important meal for families because it gives kids the fuel they need to succeed. Yet, currently, 1 in 8 children in the U.S. is living with hunger. That's 9 million kids facing food insecurity, and for their families, it can feel daunting trying to get a satisfying breakfast on the table. That's why Kellogg – long dedicated to helping families flourish and thrive – is joining forces with award-winning actress, director, advocate and mom Eva Longoria to help bring breakfast to kids nationwide.

Together, Kellogg's and Eva Longoria are offering Eva's Breakfast for All Bundle, a bundle that features some of your Kellogg's breakfast favorites alongside a commemorative item signed by Eva. For every bundle purchased, Kellogg will donate $1,000 to No Kid Hungry (up to $100,000). (PRNewswire)

Together, for a limited time, Kellogg and Longoria are offering Eva's Breakfast for All Bundle. The bundle features a selection of Kellogg's breakfast favorites, including: Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Kellogg's® Froot Loops, Kellogg's® Frosted Mini-Wheats, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Nutri-Grain® and Eggo®i. Plus, each bundle comes with a commemorative item signed by Longoria and enclosed in a protective display case. For every bundle purchased, Kellogg will donate $1,000 to No Kid Hungry (up to $100,000ii).

"As a parent, it's hard to imagine that millions of children in the U.S. aren't getting enough food to eat. Parents have enough to worry about – finding your child's next meal shouldn't be one of them," said Longoria. "Working with Kellogg's and No Kid Hungry to make a difference on this issue has been so rewarding and I hope that our collective effort relieves some of the burden on families across the country."

Parents and fans will have the chance to purchase Eva's Breakfast for All Bundle on KelloggsBreakfastBundle.com for $25, including shipping, starting with a limited quantity for sale today, March 22, at 8 a.m. ET. The remaining bundles will be available beginning Monday, April 10 at 8 a.m. ET, while supplies last.

"We are committed to helping combat childhood hunger through our long-standing partnership with No Kid Hungry, and to date have reached 1.8 million kids and helped serve 194 million mealsiii," said Zion Doran, Kellogg's Senior Director Integrated Promotions & Partnerships. "We are excited to partner with Eva Longoria to help continue our mission and give parents and fans across the country the opportunity to support No Kid Hungry with their family's favorite breakfast items. Together, we can help bring breakfast to all kids."

Want more ways to help? Now through May 9, be on the lookout for specially marked boxes of Breakfast for All Kellogg's breakfast items in grocery aisles nationwide. For every Breakfast for All item purchased and receipt uploaded, Kellogg will give you a $5 breakfast item coupon for your family, and Kellogg will give $5 to No Kid Hungryiv.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's™ Better Days PromiseESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

i Coupon for up to $5 off which can be used for a free Eggo® or one of your other favorite Kellogg's breakfast products.

ii With every purchase of an Eva's Breakfast Bundle from Kellogg's between 3/21/23 and 5/9/23 (while supplies last), Kellogg will donate $1,000 to No Kid Hungry, minimum of $50,000 – maximum $100,000. For more information, visit KelloggsBreakfastBundle.com.

iii No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

iv Kellogg is donating $5 per purchase to No Kid Hungry with Kellogg's® Breakfast for All promotion receipt upload. Min. Donation $50,000 – Max. $250,000. Applies to purchases between 2/6/23 – 5/9/23. Must upload within 30 days. For more information, visit www.BreakfastforAll.com.

