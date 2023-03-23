MarketCast Expands Brand Effect™ Ad Measurement Across Platforms

Partnership with VIZIO's Inscape enables MarketCast's Brand Effect to measure advertising performance on CTV

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data driven insights and research company MarketCast today announced that it is expanding its Brand Effect™ advertising measurement platform to support the changing way audiences are engaging with media and entertainment across platforms. Long considered an industry standard for measuring advertising resonance on linear TV, MarketCast Brand Effect now provides advertisers a holistic view of how ad creative is breaking through and driving memorability with audiences across CTV, streaming and social media.

MarketCast's Brand Effect will help marketers understand if their CTV ads are hitting the mark with audiences.

As part of its new Brand Effect launch, MarketCast has partnered with Inscape, the leading currency-grade Smart TV ACR data provider and the data technology division of VIZIO, to measure the impact of advertising across CTV streaming services. MarketCast will identify audiences exposed to CTV ads on Smart TVs to determine whether viewers can recall ads accurately, connect them to the right brand and whether ads are influencing the purchase of the advertiser's products and services. In short, Brand Effect will help marketers understand if their CTV ads are hitting the mark with audiences.

"With CTV experiencing massive growth both in viewership and ad spending, it's critical our Brand Effect platform evolves to support advertisers and their measurement needs everywhere they need to be," said John Batter, CEO of MarketCast. "We are thrilled to bring the most innovative version of our ad resonance measurement to market with Inscape's leading TV viewing data. The Inscape team pioneered Smart TV measurement technology, delivering glass-level insights that provide advertisers greater visibility into how their ad creative is performing across CTV services."

"We're excited to expand our partnership with MarketCast to include Inscape's cutting edge streaming ad detection solution. Doing so gives MarketCast an ability to achieve their goal of providing higher-fidelity data and insights to advertisers seeking to capitalize on the opportunity that exists within the CTV ecosystem," said Ken Norcross, VP Data Licensing & Insights, VIZIO. "By way of the most robust, representative and reliable source for Smart TV data in America, Marketcast will now be able to help drive key upper funnel metrics that CMOs find critical to inform their ad strategy and creative decisions."

MarketCast is also partnering with major broadcasters and streamers to measure the impact of entertainment content and platforms on advertising resonance. In addition to having its Brand Effect measurement solution certified by NBCU's Ads and Partnerships team, MarketCast and NBCU recently introduced a new Content Quality Index (CQI) to identify how entertainment content and advertising environments drive advertising resonance with audiences across platforms. The two companies will be trialing Brand Effect's new Resonance Ratings™ feature with advertisers and other measurement providers through the end of the year.

The Brand Effect cross-platform solution represents the first new advertising measurement product MarketCast has launched following its acquisition of Phoenix Marketing International (PMI) last year. It combines an always-on survey engine, which connects with more than 15,000 people daily, with advanced data science to measure audience feedback about ad and brand recall, ad likeability and intent to purchase. The system is designed to be interoperable with existing measurement systems from leading providers, allowing media sellers and buyers to use traditional systems to measure audience reach and frequency, while at the same time, using MarketCast Brand Effect to measure advertising resonance – without conflict.

MarketCast research, analytics and data science fuels fandom for leading studios, entertainment platforms, sports, and lifestyle brands. Our unique mix of research analytics is combined with big data science to provide clients powerful insights to inform their biggest business decisions. Today, MarketCast counts some of the biggest advertisers and brands as clients, including leading Hollywood studios, streaming services, video games publishers, tech platforms, lifestyle brands and sports leagues.

Inscape is a leading provider of currency-grade ACR data and the technology division of VIZIO Holding Corp. Inscape's TV intelligence platform powers incredible experiences for TV viewers, market leading products for VIZIO advertisers and is fueling the transformation in America's TV measurement industry. The automated content recognition (ACR) pioneer generates screen-level accurate and robust, always-on data feeds containing every second of TV viewing, giving media companies, agencies, brands and measurement providers the intelligence to modernize, optimize and revolutionize the TV and streaming marketplace. Founded in 2008 as TV Interactive Systems, Inc. and later acquired by VIZIO in 2015, Inscape operated as a wholly-owned subsidiary based in San Francisco, California until 2020 when it was integrated into VIZIO's Platform+ Business.

