Zendure Announces BOÉ Motorsports Sponsorship

PORTIMÃO, Portugal, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure , one of the fastest-growing global energy tech start-ups, announced its partnership with MotoGP™'s BOÉ Motorsports racing team as a core sponsor for the 2023 Moto3 World Championship.

(PRNewswire)

This partnership marks the start of a long-term collaboration between Zendure and BOÉ Motorsports in the spirit of being "first on the throttle and last on the brakes," both with fans that are passionate and always on-the-go.

BOÉ Motorsports is one of the leading Moto3 World Championship teams in pre-season testing. During the race, Zendure will be supporting racers David Muñoz and Ana Carrasco who finished the official pre-season tests in Portimão with impressive results. José Ángel Gutiérrez Boé, CEO of the BOÉ states, "Zendure has a reputation for making high-quality products that can withstand any challenge. We are grateful for their trust and support, and we look forward to working with them closely throughout the season".

Zendure works toward supporting communities' independent energy needs via its portable power station SuperBase V and balcony solar generator SolarFlow. SuperBase V is the first portable power station with semi-solid state batteries to provide more reliable, safer, and cleaner energy for everything from RV and off-grid living to EV charging, whole-home power, and emergency backup.

"We share Muñoz and Carrasco's passion for performance and excellence. Zendure provides innovative energy storage solutions to help make energy available and accessible when and where our consumers need it the most," said Jolene Shang, Zendure's Chief Marketing Officer.

The start of the Moto3 World Championship is just around the corner. The Portimão circuit will host the first race of the championship this weekend, March 24-26.

For more information on Zendure and its line of clean energy storage systems, please visit www.Zendure.com .

About Zendure

Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, and Japan. Zendure's purpose is to help make energy available and accessible when and where you need it the most. Our mission is to democratize the latest Battery Technology to deliver clean and affordable electricity via devices and services suitable for on-grid and off-grid living. This will power on-grid and off-grid lifestyles alike in a clean and affordable way. Since 2013, Zendure's industry-leading IoT home energy storage solutions have helped improve the lives of people around the world at home, at work, and at play.

Zendure Addresses Energy Insecurity with Semi-Solid State Battery Technology (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zendure USA Inc.