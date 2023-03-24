Fenix Games Selects Polygon to Power its Portfolio of Web3 Games

DUBAI, UAE, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenix Games today announced it has selected leading blockchain protocol Polygon to power its forthcoming portfolio of web3 game development partners. Leveraging the Polygon blockchain, Fenix Games aims to usher in a new wave of blockchain enabled games that provide rich and seamless experiences for the mass market consumers.

"There are a myriad of technical and infrastructure choices that a game developer must vet and then integrate in order to build games in web3. This takes valuable time and resources away from what they do best, which is creating unmissable games that leverage the unique attributes of blockchain," says Rudy Koch, Chief Business Officer of Fenix Games. "We're looking to build a simplified playbook for go-to-market by curating a list of strategic partners so developers can move smarter and faster. We have known the Polygon Labs team for a long time, and we've been consistently blown away by their top-tier capabilities. It made perfect sense to us at Fenix Games to forge this partnership so that game teams looking to enter the space can benefit from all that Polygon has to offer."

About Fenix Games

Fenix Games' mission is to onboard web3's first billion gamers via experiences that can only be delivered via blockchain. Founded by games industry and wall street vets, we believe blockchain-enabled tech and designs will unlock new value for all parties in the value chain - both incumbents as well as gamers and creators - by delivering on long latent, unmet needs in emergent play.

Learn more at www.fenixgames.com

Media contact: press@fenixgames.com

View original content:

SOURCE Fenix Games