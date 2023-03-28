Steward Partners Welcomes Ensign Wealth Partners

Utah team brings assets on BNY Mellon | Pershing's platform to over $1 billion

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership, welcomes Ensign1 Wealth Partners based outside Salt Lake City as its first partner in Utah. Led by Jed Dewsnup, APMA®, and Stephen Calder, CFP®, AIF®, the four-person team based in Farmington, Utah, has cumulatively more than 115 years of industry experience. They have chosen BNY Mellon | Pershing as their custodian for the almost $500 million in client assets on which they advise.

"We're excited to welcome Jed, Steve, and Ensign Wealth Partners to Steward Partners for a number of reasons. They have been extremely successful due to their intense focus on their clients, and we couldn't be happier to have them as our first team in the Salt Lake City market," said Jim Gold, CEO, and Co-Founder of Steward Partners. "This partnership is also demonstrative of Steward's dynamic growth trajectory. In the last 60 days, and with the addition of Ensign Wealth Partners, we currently have more than $1 billion in custodied assets on the BNY Mellon | Pershing platform alone. We have a strong pipeline nationwide and with our multi-custodial offering, as well as an attractive affiliate option, we expect this to be another record year for growth at Steward Partners."

Cultivating a New Market

"Jed and Steve have built a tremendous business and had many options when they decided it was time to take their practice to the next level. With Steward Partners, they have the freedom to customize their business to reflect the needs of their clients and use more personalized marketing available at Steward Partners. They are now in a position to access more resources backed with support to help them grow their business the way they want to grow," said Eric Field, CFP®, CIMA®, Partner, Western Divisional President at Steward Partners. "The Western US offers tremendous growth potential for Steward Partners, and we're excited about all the interest we're getting from advisors in this region. Ensign Wealth Partners is our first team in Utah, but it likely won't be the last."

"For Steve and me, clients are more than a name, a number, and an account balance. Being able to serve them in the way we feel they deserve was a key reason for us even considering a move," explained Jed Dewsnup, APMA®, Partner at Ensign Wealth Partners. "We were really impressed with the support Steward has given us. They asked what social media we would like to use, what kind of marketing materials we need, and what kind of financial planning software we were looking for. We weren't used to that, and it made it feel like a real partnership from day one. Affiliating with Steward will give us more opportunities for growth, both via acquisitions and organic growth, when garnering new clients."

Jed Dewsnup began his financial services career in 2006 with Ameriprise Financial and then joined Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network in 2012. He is a graduate of the University of Utah and is also an Accredited Portfolio Management Advisor (APMA®).

"The reality is our business has grown considerably. When I started my practice, it was at zero and now we're close to half a billion dollars. That requires a different set of technologies as well as an organization that accommodates our independent-minded approach," added Stephen Calder, CFP®, AIF®, Partner at Ensign Wealth Partners. "Many of our clients are business owners and we consider ourselves business owners as well. We wanted to align ourselves with a company that operates the same way and appreciates that true independent nature. At Steward Partners, everyone is an owner and that aspect of the culture really appealed to us."

Being a financial advisor is a second career for Stephen Calder. Prior to joining UBS in 2004, he spent 20 years working in the medical device arena and left that industry as head of marketing and development at a Fortune 500 company. He joined Wachovia in 2008 and stayed with the firm after its acquisition by Wells Fargo, and after seeing the attraction of the independent space, joined Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network. He is a graduate of Brigham Young University and holds an MBA from the University of Utah. Steve is a Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) and is an Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF®).

Rounding out the team at Ensign Wealth Partners are Administrative Manager, Heather Kapp and Client Associate, Zachary R. Calder. Heather has more than 25 years of experience in various client-facing roles in financial services, while Zach brings 4 years of customer service experience to his role and has studied personal finance at Salt Lake Community College.

Steward Partners has been one of the industry's fastest-growing RIA firms since its launch in 2013. In September 2022, the firm was ranked among Barron's list of Top RIA Firms for the third consecutive year, an annual ranking of independent advisory companies based on the value of assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics, having been named among the top 25 firms in 2020 and ranked as #20 in 2021. Steward Partners also had 15 of its partners named to the Forbes List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and three advisors on Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List in 2022, as well as two advisors in 2023, both of which are prepared by SHOOK Research.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC registered investment adviser. Investment Advisory Services may also be offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser. Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and separately operated.

