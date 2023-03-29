Baylor University and Evidence In Motion Enter Agreement for Hybrid Graduate Health Care Programs

WACO, Texas and SAN ANTONIO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baylor University and Evidence In Motion (EIM) announce that the two organizations have entered a licensing agreement where Baylor may continue to use the innovative blended learning methods and structured clinical education model developed collaboratively by Baylor and EIM to support the university's entry-level and post-professional doctorate programs in occupational therapy and physical therapy.

Evidence In Motion (PRNewswire)

Baylor University and EIM have entered a licensing agreement in support of the school's OT and PT programs.

Baylor University has partnered with EIM since 2016 on innovative, career-focused education that develops skilled, empathetic care providers in professions where doctorate programs are struggling to keep pace with demand. The partnership resulted in the successful launch, accreditation and growth of three programs: Doctor of Physical Therapy, Doctor of Occupational Therapy, and Post-Professional Doctor of Occupational Therapy.

"Together, Baylor and EIM truly pushed graduate health care education into the future by creating the first truly hybrid, accelerated doctorate programs in physical and occupational therapy. We are very proud of what we have been able to accomplish through our partnership," said Pradeep Khandelwal, CEO of Evidence In Motion. "These cutting-edge programs not only make the educational offerings more accessible in every community, but they successfully prepare students to fill critical shortages in vital health professions."

Throughout the length of the partnership, EIM contributed its expertise in accreditation, course curricula, clinical education, and marketing and admissions for the degree programs. This collaboration led to historic accomplishments in health care education outcomes and paved the way for many other higher education institutions to embrace the hybrid accelerated model and innovative approach that Baylor and EIM pioneered.

"Hybrid education done right is here to stay," said Jason Carter, dean of the Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences, noting that the Baylor-EIM partnership was established prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Baylor University is committed to providing aspiring physical and occupational therapists with a rigorous educational experience that includes high-impact immersive experiences on campus. We need to meet students where they are at in life."

ABOUT EVIDENCE IN MOTION (EIM)

Evidence In Motion (EIM) provides accessible, lifelong education to health care professionals transforming their communities. They offer specialty certifications, post-professional programs and continuing education courses. EIM also partners with leading universities to provide accelerated graduate programs in health care, including physical therapy, occupational therapy and others.

EIM is reimagining health care education through hybrid learning, which integrates evidence-based practice, top faculty from across the country, and a leading curriculum that combines online learning and collaboration with intensive hands-on lab experiences. Their reimagined health care education model increases access, reduces student debt, and improves outcomes. Learn more about Evidence In Motion at www.eimpartnerships.com

ABOUT BAYLOR UNIVERSITY

Baylor University is a private Christian University and a nationally ranked Research 1 institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 20,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating University in Texas. Located in Waco, Baylor welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 100 countries to study a broad range of degrees among its 12 nationally recognized academic divisions.

ABOUT THE ROBBINS COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SCIENCES

The Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences at Baylor University seeks to prepare leaders in health and quality of life through science, scholarship and innovation. Together, the departments housed within the Robbins College – Communication Sciences and Disorders; Health, Human Performance and Recreation; Human Sciences and Design; Occupational Therapy; Physical Therapy; Public Health; and a number of Army-Baylor graduate programs – promote a team-based approach to transformational education and research, establishing interdisciplinary research collaborations to advance solutions for improving quality of life for individuals, families and communities. For more information, visit robbins.baylor.edu.

Contact:

Raluca Loher

raluca@eimpt.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Evidence In Motion