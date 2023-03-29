HiBid Auctions Surpass $44M in GMV Last Week, with Commemorative Coins, Sports and Pokémon Cards, Comics, and More Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid enabled the sale of over $44.3 million in gross merchandise value in auctions held through the platform last week. Over 682,000 lots were sold online in 1,542 timed and live auctions taking place between March 20th and March 26th, with the total hammer value exceeding $81.7 million. Among the thousands of auctions currently on the site, there are numerous events featuring Marvel and DC comics, autographed collector cards, rookie sports cards, commemorative coins, turquoise rings, bracelets, and necklaces. Standout lots include a factory-sealed 2021-2022 Panini Immaculate NBA Collection, a 1959 Topps Roberto Clemente card, a 1990 Fleer Michael Jordan card, and a sealed Pokémon Venusaur base set.
HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots in more than 300 categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.
March 20th-26th, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Merchandise Value: $44.3+ Million
Total Hammer Value: $81.7+ Million
Lots Sold Online: 682,806
Timed Auctions: 1,421
Live Auctions: 121
Bids Placed: 4,223,611
Bidding Sessions: 5,415,048
Current Auctions
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.
Sports and Pokémon Cards
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: March 23rd-31st
Seller: Pull Party Cards, LLC
Comics and Cards Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: April 1st
Seller: JD's Realty & Auction, LLC
Pokémon Coins and Jewelry Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: April 4th
Seller: Elite Collectibles
About HiBid and Auction Flex 360
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
