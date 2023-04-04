FDA Roundup: April 4, 2023

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

Today, the FDA issued draft Guidance for Industry #278, Human User Safety in New and Abbreviated New Animal Drug Applications , to clarify the current approaches and the FDA's recommendations for Human User Safety (HUS) assessment and submission of HUS information to support the overall safety of proposed new animal drugs prior to approval.

On Monday, the FDA published a Spotlight on CDER Science examining pharmacodynamic (PD) biomarkers in biosimilar product development. The Spotlight summarizes some research that the FDA and outside investigators have been conducting in this area.

Although Essure, a permanently implanted birth control device for women, has not been available for implantation in the U.S. since December 2019, the FDA continues to monitor the product's safety through postmarket surveillance study data and other activities. On Friday, the FDA provided an update from our ongoing postmarket evaluation of Essure by posting information on medical device reports received by the FDA related to Essure through 2022. The FDA remains committed to collecting and providing updates on the long-term safety information about Essure.

