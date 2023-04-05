Poshmark Introduces Posh Shows, a New Approach to Live Shopping for the Fashion Resale Community

Posh Shows helps anyone succeed through fast-paced live auctions and collaborative selling

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poshmark, a leading fashion resale marketplace powered by a vibrant community and real-time social experiences, today announced the public unveiling of Posh Shows, a live shopping product designed for fashion resale and the dynamic new way to shop and sell live on Poshmark. Available in the U.S. and Canada, Posh Shows enables people to live stream on Poshmark for the first time, leveraging the power of live video to sell items from their Poshmark closet and reach an established community of more than 100 million users.

Like Poshmark, Posh Shows are designed to make selling simple and social. With an easy-to-use interface and a unique suite of selling tools, Posh Shows allows anyone to get started and make sales, while offering an experience that captures the fun and energy of shopping with your friends. Designed for every fashion reseller, regardless of the size of their closet or number of followers, Posh Shows is a first-of-its-kind live selling product that can empower anyone to succeed with just a closet and a phone:

Fun, fast-paced format: Posh Shows allows sellers to go live and sell items in fast-paced auctions, where they set the starting price and duration and can quickly move through inventory. Shoppers engage in a dynamic, entertaining shopping experience, discovering products, communicating in real-time and scoring deals on an endless variety of styles.

Easy to start selling, easy to earn: Posh Shows makes it easy for anyone to become a seller and start a live show. Features such as Quick List remove the friction from live selling, allowing anyone to take an item, create a listing on the fly, and sell it live in seconds. Hosts benefit from Poshmark's longtime focus on seller experience, from its simple, fast PoshPost shipping service, to robust payment options, customer support and authentication services.

Built for discovery and exposure: With a community of over 100 million style lovers, Poshmark is the ideal destination for fashion resellers to go live. Powerful merchandising and discovery tools help match sellers to the right customers, and shoppers to the sellers, trends and brands that fit their interests. Hosts can add Show Tags to describe their show, connecting shoppers to the trends they're looking for – from archival luxury to festival-season fashion – and optimizing discovery across the more than 6,000 brands and extensive selection of merchandise on Poshmark.

Selling and succeeding together: Posh Shows offers the unique ability to Sell Together, enabling hosts to auction items from others' closets, and thereby curate their shows with fresh inventory while helping others make sales. This community-based approach fuels a continuous growth engine that allows every seller to succeed, bolstering social connections and scaling the live shopping experience to everyone.

"With Posh Shows, we are reinventing fashion resale for the next decade," said Manish Chandra, founder and CEO of Poshmark. "Poshmark was designed from day one to create a shopping experience built around community and real-time social interactions, making it the ideal destination for live commerce. Since we began testing, our community has embraced this interactive and fun approach to shopping, energizing our marketplace, transforming the experience on Poshmark, and strengthening the human connections that are the foundation of our business."

Poshmark began testing Posh Shows in the fourth quarter of 2022. Since then, sellers have hosted more than 100,000 shows, while shoppers have placed more than 4 million bids in live auctions for a wide selection of merchandise. Posh Shows has grown rapidly, already establishing Poshmark as a leading live commerce platform in the U.S. and Canada, with Poshmark sellers adopting Posh Shows to transform their business:

@emrayge : Emiley (she/her), a full time mom and Poshmark reseller, has seen her average monthly sales skyrocket to more than $6,000 per month with Posh Shows. Her earnings have enabled her to leave her 9-5 role and spend more time at home with her baby boy. Emiley (she/her), a full time mom and Poshmark reseller, has seen her average monthly sales skyrocket to more thanper month with Posh Shows. Her earnings have enabled her to leave her 9-5 role and spend more time at home with her baby boy.

@dealsonstyle : Kyle (he/him) and Tishon (they/them) own a photography and marketing company and sell part-time on Posh Shows in Canada , encouraging others to celebrate their love for fashion and curating their shows with unique pieces that promote individual self-expression. They have sold over 1,300 items in just three months on Posh Shows. Kyle (he/him) and Tishon (they/them) own a photography and marketing company and sell part-time on Posh Shows in, encouraging others to celebrate their love for fashion and curating their shows with unique pieces that promote individual self-expression. They have sold over 1,300 items in just three months on Posh Shows.

@shoplinabtq : Lina (she/her), a recent college graduate and full time seller in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, turned to Posh Shows after struggling to find the right job after college. Lina is passionate about using Sell Together to support fellow female entrepreneurs. Lina (she/her), a recent college graduate and full time seller in thearea, turned to Posh Shows after struggling to find the right job after college. Lina is passionate about using Sell Together to support fellow female entrepreneurs.

@mediabymedina : Janaye (she/her), a full time reseller and artist based in Phoenix , leverages Posh Shows to sell plus size-friendly vintage clothing, upcycled jackets, shoes, and paintings. Her Posh Shows income allows her to support her family as a full time artist. Janaye (she/her), a full time reseller and artist based in, leverages Posh Shows to sell plus size-friendly vintage clothing, upcycled jackets, shoes, and paintings. Her Posh Shows income allows her to support her family as a full time artist.

"We saw a huge gap in live commerce in the U.S. – the need for a platform that could help anyone be successful with live selling by making it incredibly simple and fun," said Tracy Sun, co-founder and SVP of Seller Experience at Poshmark. "The community reception has blown us away, and I'm excited for what's ahead as we make Poshmark the number one place to shop and sell live."

Poshmark will be adding new features to Posh Shows in the coming months, with a focus on creating new ways to Sell Together and inspiring new ways to shop and connect live. New hosts are invited to join Posh Shows on a first come, first-serve basis as Poshmark continues to grow its community of sellers each week. Visit poshmark.com/live to learn more about Posh Shows and sign up to become a host. To become a host in Canada, visit poshmark.ca/live .

Poshmark is a leading fashion resale marketplace powered by a vibrant, highly engaged community of buyers and sellers and real-time social experiences. Designed to make online selling fun, more social and easier than ever, Poshmark empowers its sellers to turn their closet into a thriving business and share their style with the world. Since its founding in 2011, Poshmark has grown its community to over 100 million users and generated over $8 billion in GMV, helping sellers realize billions in earnings, delighting buyers with deals and one-of-a-kind items, and building a more sustainable future for fashion. For more information, please visit www.poshmark.com , and for company news, visit newsroom.poshmark.com.

