Prosci, Inc., a Leeds Equity Partners portfolio company, Expands Its Direct Market Presence Through the Acquisition of Nexum

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosci, Inc. ("Prosci"), the leading global provider of change management solutions that help clients attain success with their change initiatives, today announced the acquisition of Nexum Group SRL ("Nexum"). Nexum and its subsidiary CMC Partnership Global ("CMC"), have been members of Prosci's global partner program since 2016.

Scott McAllister, CEO of Prosci noted, "We have partnered with Nexum and CMC for many years to deliver world-class change management solutions consisting of training, advisory and consulting throughout much of Europe as well as Singapore. Nexum has a fabulous team who work closely with their clients to deliver change success across myriad changes that their clients implement in their organizations. By combining our strengths and diverse perspectives and experiences, we can accelerate our ability to develop offerings and expand our ongoing contribution to the change management discipline. We are excited to be able to do this together as Prosci."

"We have focused on providing high-quality services to clients based on Prosci's portfolio and research driven approach," said Caroline Mørck Jensen, CEO of Nexum. "By coming together as one company, we are confident that we will be able to do this even more effectively and provide even more compelling opportunities for our people."

"Prosci is now even better positioned to serve the diverse and complex needs of European organizations," said Christopher Mairs, Managing Director of Leeds Equity Partners. "European clients, in turn, benefit from direct access to Prosci's holistic change management solutions, expertise, and the best-practices insights of its global network of change practitioners."

With Nexum, Prosci has executed its eighth acquisition since 2015, building on its momentum of expanding its global presence. The company's widely attended change management programs, expert advisory services, and tools are now available to more and more organizations throughout North America, South America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand and Singapore.

About Prosci:

Founded in 1994, Prosci is a global leader in change management and the provider of choice for 80% of Fortune 100 companies. Prosci combines scientific research with the people side of change to deliver results-focused solutions that enable clients to achieve change outcomes and grow organizational change capability. Prosci maintains the industry's largest body of change management research—the basis for the company's tools, methodologies, services, and role-based development programs. To date, Prosci has certified over 100,000 change management practitioners worldwide. The company is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado; with offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand and Singapore; plus more than 25 certified Prosci Partners around the globe. For additional information on Prosci, see http://www.prosci.com/.

About Nexum Group SRL:

Nexum was founded in Belgium in 2001 to help clients build individual and organizational change capabilities. In 2015, Nexum introduced the Prosci role-based training, methodologies and tools into Belgium, France, Luxembourg, French-speaking Switzerland, and French-speaking Africa. In 2019, Nexum merged with Scandinavian Prosci partner proacteur. Then in 2022, Nexum joined forces with CMC Partnership Global to become the largest European Prosci affiliate, expanding change management training, capability building and advisory into the UK, Ireland, Italy, Singapore and South Africa.

About CMC Partnership Global:

For more than 20 years, CMC has been helping individuals and teams from organizations develop their change skills. CMC Partnership became Prosci affiliate for the UK and Ireland in 2012 followed by Singapore and then Italy, delivering Prosci change management training, capability building and change support in these regions. In 2022, CMC Partnership Global joined forces with Nexum to become the largest Prosci European affiliate.

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity Partners ("Leeds Equity") is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training, and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages over $4 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies and investors. For additional information on Leeds Equity Partners, see http://www.leedsequity.com/.

