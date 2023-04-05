Weee! Appoints Mark Lawrence To Board of Directors

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. CFO to combine finance and operations expertise to advise Weee!'s unique ethnic e-grocery future

FREMONT, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weee!, the largest and fastest-growing ethnic e-grocer in North America, today announced that Mark Lawrence has joined the company's Board of Directors.

"Weee! is on a growth trajectory, as the demand for ethnic food increases, driven by ethnic communities as well as Americans' growing interest in Asian and Latino cuisines," said Larry Liu, CEO, Weee! "I am thrilled to welcome Mark to the Weee! board as his combination of critical financial skills and broader expertise will help accelerate Weee!'s growth and commitment to operational excellence."

Currently, Lawrence is the CFO of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., a multi-billion dollar, innovative beauty and wellness company. Previously, he served as the head of finance for Amazon's Lab126, where he oversaw the company's global finance functions and played a key role in the launch of several Amazon devices. Lawrence has also held senior leadership roles covering finance and operations at other industry-leading companies, like, 3Com, Brocade, Polycom, and Vivint Smart Home.

"I am pleased to join Weee! at an important time in the history of the company," said Mark Lawrence, Board of Director, Weee! "I look forward to helping propel the Weee! brand in its next phase of growth and market penetration."

Weee! is the only platform of its kind to offer a customized experience across multiple cultures and cuisines including Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Filipino, Mexican and Indian. Customers can shop for more than 15,000 fresh and shelf-stable items ranging from essentials to highly seasonal merchandise, with new products added every week nationwide.

Lawrence holds a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Davis.

About Weee!

Weee! is the leading Asian and Hispanic e-grocer in the U.S., delivering more than 15,000 locally sourced and hard-to-find goods from around the globe directly to customers. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Weee! is on a mission to enable affordable access to groceries for every home in North America while setting a new standard for freshness and value. By leveraging social e-commerce and proprietary forecasting technology, the company continues to redefine online grocery shopping and food delivery. Since its inception, Weee! has received $800M+ in funding from Arena Holdings, Blackstone, DST Global, Goodwater Capital, Greyhound Capital, iFly.vc, Lightspeed Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund II, Tiger Global, VMG, and XVC.

Forward-Looking Statement

