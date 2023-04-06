Great Outdoor Cottages Successfully Tests Bungalow Boat Prototype

New floating "houseboat" product line launches this summer

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Outdoor Cottages, a construction team of developers and adventurers that designs high quality cabins, cottages, and park models, is proud to announce its successful splash test of its first ever Bungalow Boat unit. This "houseboat" project has been in development for months and is now ready to move into production.

Blue Water Logo (PRNewswire)

These luxurious floating boat units are made for a true glamping experience on the water and offer a full kitchen, bathroom, queen-sized bed, and a screened porch with comfortable seating to relax and enjoy the breathtaking sunsets.

Great Outdoor Cottages has been developing the prototype unit for months and officially tested it on March 25th at BluFin Bungalows & Marina in Chincoteague Island. With the help of Roamers Marine, Beauchamp Construction, and the Blue Water Construction team, the splash test successfully showcased the Bungalow Boat unit, marking a pivotal moment for the future of Great Outdoor Cottages.

"Launching this first unit showed us that our team can achieve the impossible," said Billy Scheid, Director of Sales at Great Outdoor Cottages, "We now know, we are able to fulfill the high standards and goals that we set for ourselves."

The bungalow boat units are currently in production, and will be shipped, assembled, and made available to the public in conjunction with BluFin Bungalows & Marina's opening this summer.

"We are excited to take our products from land to sea and are thrilled to see where this new development leads our company," said John Longino, Chief Financial Officer at Great Outdoor Cottages.

Great Outdoor Cottages is a sister company of Blue Water, which owns and operates BluFin Bungalows & Marina.

A video of the splash test can be seen here. For more information on Great Outdoor Cottages, please visit https://www.greatoutdoorcottages.com/.

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com.

Media contacts:

Tim Wright, The Cyphers Agency Ruby Mercer, Blue Water tim@thecyphersagency.com rmercer@bwdc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Water