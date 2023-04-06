Peace Coffee Introduces Compostable EcoPods

Earth-Friendly K-Cups Available in Two Blends Nationally

MINNEAPOLIS, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Earth Day and a part of its ongoing commitment to providing sustainable, organic and ethically-sourced coffee, Minneapolis-based Peace Coffee is introducing its very first Compostable EcoPods™.

The single-cup pods are made with plant-based material , making them 100-percent biodegradable in industrial compost facilities. Designed for use with Keurig® machines, the pods will be available in two of Peace's most popular blends – the nutty dark roast, Tree Hugger, and the smooth medium roast, Birchwood. The natural paper mesh retains the coffee's full-bodied notes, unlike plastic cups that can alter the taste.

Coffee lovers everywhere can purchase online at PeaceCoffee.com and Amazon. The pods will be sold in boxes of 12 with a suggested retail price of $14.99.

The move to add compostable pods to its ongoing line-up of award-winning coffee supports Peace's long-standing commitment to sustainable practices, including only purchasing organic beans, 100-percent fair trade sourcing and environmental efforts with the global Carbon, Climate, and Coffee Initiative .

"We are a brand that prides itself in walking the walk," said Lee Wallace, owner and CEO of Peace Coffee. "We worked for nearly a year to bring this to market and hope to expand compostable packaging to more of our portfolio as it's the right thing to do."

Since 2018, the woman-owned B Corp has quickly expanded its business nationally with more than $10 million in annual sales, becoming a major national retail and foodservice brand with a presence in more than 2,400 stores coast-to-coast and a strong e-commerce business. In the same period, it has seen a 42 percent increase in production, purchasing over 5.5 million pounds of beans from farmer cooperatives in more than 8 countries spanning the globe.

"As we continue to grow on a national level, we're bringing our legacy of sustainability, social justice and equity along for the ride," added Wallace. "We're proud of the business we've brewed so far and look forward to expanding our socially conscious business model within the global coffee community."

