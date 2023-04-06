Trip.com Group and Saudi Tourism Authority sign MOU to promote tourism

SHANGHAI, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, a leading one-stop travel service provider, and Saudi Tourism Authority have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote Saudi Arabia as a tourism destination.

Jane Sun (left), CEO of Trip.com Group, and Fahd Hamidaddin (right), CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority (PRNewswire)

The MOU was signed by Trip.com Group's Chief Executive Officer Jane Sun and Mr Fahd Hamidaddin, Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Tourism Authority, in Beijing, China.

As part of the collaboration, both parties will launch a series of joint marketing campaigns in several markets to drive awareness and attract tourists to the Kingdom, through global platforms, such as Trip.com, Ctrip, and Travix. These markets include Australia, China, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and the United Kingdom, among others.

In addition, both parties will also embark on several capacity building and knowledge sharing initiatives in various aspects, including digital payment solutions, sustainability, ticketing and training.

From left: Iain Andrew, Chief Commercial Officer of Saudi Tourism Authority(STA); Schubert Lou, Chief Operating Officer of Trip.com; Amanda Wang, Vice President, Global Destinations of Trip.com Group; Alhasan Ali Aldabbagh, Chief Markets Officer Asia Pacific of STA; Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group; Fahd Hamidaddin,CEO of STA (PRNewswire)

Mr Fahd Hamidaddin, commented at the MOU signing ceremony, "We are delighted to join hands with Trip.com Group to promote Saudi Arabian tourism across global markets. With Trip.com Group's market capability and advanced technology, I believe the partnership will encourage and entice more visitors worldwide to Saudi Arabia, and further enhance recovery in the global tourism sector."

Ms Sun said, "We are excited to embark on this collaboration which will strengthen the tourism sector. Demand for international travel continues to grow, and the signing of this strategic MOU comes at an opportune time for both parties. Trip.com Group will leverage its marketing capabilities to showcase and promote the beauty and diverse range of experiences in Saudi Arabia, and strengthen the Kingdom's positioning as a destination of choice."

Saudi Tourism Authority delegation visits Trip.com Group office in Shanghai, China (PRNewswire)

Trip.com Group also hosted Mr Fahd Hamidaddin and his colleagues at its premises in Shanghai, China on Friday, 24 March. The delegation was warmly welcomed by Ms Sun and other senior officials including Schubert Lou, Chief Operating Officer of Trip.com, and Amanda Wang, Vice President, Global Destinations of Trip.com Group.

During the visit, Ms Sun and her team shared with the delegation Trip.com Group's history, key focus areas including technology, and corporate social responsibility efforts, among other topics. During the discussion, both sides also pledged to strengthen areas of cooperation, including knowledge transfer, technological innovation, capacity building and job creation, while exploring partnerships in common fields such as ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance).

Saudi Tourism Authority and Trip.com Group share and discuss key areas to strengthen cooperation (PRNewswire)

Data from Trip.com Group's platforms showed keen interest in travel to Saudi Arabia in recent months. On Trip.com, from January to March 2023, the number of users searching for Saudi Arabian travel products almost doubled compared to January to March 2022. Flight bookings to Saudi have also seen a significant increase.

This MOU marks the latest partnership between Trip.com Group and Saudi Arabia, which had previously collaborated on the establishment of the country's Flagship Store on the Group's Chinese platform Ctrip, and the various programmes to excite and inspire travellers to visit Saudi Arabia in the leadup to the FIFA World Cup 2022 competition.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com

