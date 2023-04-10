Danzig Sings 'ELVIS' In Sin City ONE NIGHT ONLY! Friday May 12th At The Tropicana Theater!

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bobby Dee Presents Danzig Sings Elvis! Live In Concert at The Tropicana Theater on Friday, May 12, 2023. Danzig Sings Elvis! Is the twelfth studio album by American Metal and Punk Rock icon Danzig. The album consists of cover versions of Elvis Presley's tracks. Bobby Dee Presents is proud to present the show for the first time to the Tropicana Theater, bringing it to a whole new level.

Danzig Sings Elvis! (PRNewswire)

Glenn Danzig is a name that permeates, infects, and ultimately makes strong, the very soul of hard rock in the '90s. Through the legendary punk charge of his pre-Danzig outfits Misfits and Samhain, Danzig formed the backbone of today's mosh movement. Dive into the deep waves of the Danzig catalog, and you've got a band that has created high-tension hybrids that are still being pondered and quietly adopted throughout today's metal community. Over eight million records sold, and Danzig is about to unleash a multi-media onslaught that will once again find disciples studying the master.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster from $109- $299 + fees. Tickets go on sale to the public today at 10 am.

About Bobby Dee Presents

Bobby Dee Presents was founded in 1987 by Bobby Dee Sr. with a vision to serve niche markets nationwide. Bringing artists, fans, and venues together to produce sold-out shows year after year. Bobby Dee Presents works to bring your favorite artists to a venue near you.

