After Pandemic Pet Boom and Rise in Demand for Veterinary Care, Good News: Pet Owners and Veterinary Professionals are Ready for Positive Partnerships

New surveys from Banfield Pet Hospital and the AVMA reveal more than 80% of pet owners and 90% of veterinarians want to build stronger, more positive relationships with one another

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relationships aren't always easy, but when it comes to caring for pets, new survey data finds owners and veterinary teams want to put in the work to create stronger pet care partnerships. To uncover key pain points, opportunities, and areas of understanding between these two groups, Banfield Pet Hospital – the leading provider of preventive veterinary care and part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of practices – surveyed 1,000 dog and cat owners nationwide and the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) took a pulse of more than 1,300 U.S. veterinarians.

According to survey data, over 90% of veterinary professionals and more than 80% of pet owners agree that strong and positive veterinary team-client relationships are important to them. At the same time, 9 out of 10 veterinarians indicate they experienced negative or escalated client interactions in the past year, with 65% saying it happened on a weekly basis – along with nearly 1 in 2 pet owners revealing they have gotten into a disagreement or heated interaction with their veterinary team.

Upon reflection, nearly half of veterinary professionals and almost all pet owners (96%) indicated that they wished they could re-do and approach the conversation differently after negative or escalated interactions to help create a more positive outcome.

"We believe that at the heart of our purpose – A Better World for Pets – lies strong, trusting partnerships between veterinary teams and pet owners," said Mony Iyer, president of Banfield Pet Hospital. "We are encouraged by these survey findings which uncover a resounding willingness from both groups to work together and show compassion towards one another in service of providing the best possible care to pets."

The future of pet care partnerships looks bright

No partnership comes without its challenges or disagreements, but survey findings reveal veterinary professionals and pet owners overwhelmingly feel empathy, understanding, and appreciation towards one another. In fact, 3 out of 5 pet owners say they are very happy with the veterinary practice they take their pets to, and nearly 1 in 2 veterinarians say clients they have strong relationships with help keep them feeling fulfilled in their careers. Additional insights include:

Coming to a better understanding: 80% of veterinary professionals said they wish owners understood issues facing the industry such as lack of staffing and appointments, and 72% of pet owners agree they can show more patience and understanding to the pain points veterinary professionals are experiencing to help strengthen the veterinary team and client relationship.

Showing empathy: Nearly 60% of pet owners who have gotten in a verbal disagreement or heated interaction with veterinary teams strongly agree that they feel empathy for hospital team members and the stressors they face, and know they intended to deliver the best care to their pets.

Respectful and constructive criticism welcome: Nearly 100% of surveyed veterinarians indicated they appreciate receiving constructive feedback from clients in a calm, respectful manner. Of those, 95% say they try to implement the feedback into future processes and client interactions.

Room for improvement: 63% of veterinarians believe they can improve communication skills for themselves and/or their teams when working with clients, and 68% of pet owners wish they better understood how to effectively communicate with hospital team members to avoid conflict.

Introducing the Positive Pet Care Guide

These survey findings reinforce that while pets bring us joy, companionship, and love, caring for them isn't always straightforward or easy. That's why Mars Veterinary Health and the AVMA teamed up with industry leaders to create the Positive Pet Care Guide – a new resource aimed at strengthening the relationship between veterinary teams and clients in support of providing the best possible care to pets.

Learn more about the Positive Pet Care Guide here. To show your support for the Guide and commitment to positive pet care interactions, engage on social via #positivepetcareguide.

