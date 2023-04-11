Amouage Receives Indie Fragrance of the Year at the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards...

MUSCAT, Oman, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The House of Amouage is delighted to announce that Opus XIV – Royal Tobacco of the Library Collection, was named Indie Fragrance of the Year at the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards Luncheon, highlighting the successful independent creative path that Amouage has been crafting for close to four decades.

Composed for the House of Amouage by independent perfumer Cécile Zarokian and launched in 2022, Opus XIV – Royal Tobacco is a daring, lavish, deep, and modern fragrance that exemplifies Amouage's commitment to uncompromising artistic direction in perfumery as well as to the highest quality craftsmanship. A multi-award-winning fragrance, Opus XIV – Royal Tobacco has been previously awarded at ScentXplore in the United States, EXIPA in Mexico and at the Belgian Beauty Awards.

Royal Tobacco is a fragrant journey along the Tropic of Cancer from Oman to Cuba, connecting Royal Frankincense to Regal Tobacco. The perfume references the tradition of 'El Lector', whose role was to read to cigarmakers in Cuban factories, captivating them with riveting novels like Les Misérables by Victor Hugo and works by Honoré de Balzac, Stendhal, Edgar Allan Poe or Herman Melville until it became an honored ritual as synonymous with the rolling floor as the scent of tobacco. The unique accord consists of Royal Frankincense oil and Tobacco Absolute, weaving two iconic treasures of both regions into a rich sensory experience.

KEY FRAGRANCE INFORMATION

Opus XIV – Royal Tobacco

FRAGRANCE FAMILY: Woody Aromatic

Top Notes: Frankincense Oil, Elemi, Cardamom, Anise, Basil, Bergamot

Heart Notes: Tobacco Absolute, Liquorice Root, Lavender, Prunol, Fenugreek, Orange Blossom, Osmanthus, Rose

Base Notes: Frankincense Resinoid, Peru Balsam, Benzoin, Labdanum, Myrrh, Birch Tar, Tonka Bean, Vanilla Madagascar, Vetiver, Guaiac Wood, Oud Assam, Musks

Perfumer: Cécile Zarokian

Concentration: Eau De Parfum, containing 25% of pure oils

Aging: Maturation: 6 weeks | Maceration: 6 weeks

RECOMMENDED RETAIL PRICE*:

100ml EDP SPRAY: 360 USD.

*Recommended Retail Prices are at the sole discretion of retailers, and subject to changes based on local tax regulations

Available online at amouage.com, neimanmarcus.com & bergdorfgoodman.com

About Amouage

Amouage is an independent Omani high perfumery House renowned for creating some of the most finely crafted perfumes in the world. Founded in the Sultanate of Oman in 1983 to be 'The Gift of Kings', the House has redefined the Arabian art of perfumery and garnered a global reputation for bringing innovative modernity and true artistry to all its creations. Masterfully paying tribute to its heritage, Amouage is a unique fusion of East meets West that defines avant-garde opulence. Today, it expresses the contemporary majesty of Oman - a historic trading center for incense and myrrh - around the globe, with arresting and alluring collections that speak to a sophisticated, confident and well-traveled discerning clientele who seek something compellingly precious, extraordinary and personal, every day.

Amouage creations have charmed a global audience and are now available in more than 80 countries around the world. The House's international presence encompasses 12 standalone boutiques as well as a highly selective network of approximately 1,000 of the world's finest department stores, perfumeries and airports.

About The Fragrance Foundation

The Fragrance Foundation is an internationally recognized organization dedicated to inspiring and educating the world on the artistry of fragrance as well as the organizer of the annual Fifi Awards, honoring creative innovation and achievement in the fragrance industry. With over 100 of the most celebrated brands and organizations as members, The Fragrance Foundation is the foremost authority on the global fragrance industry and community.

