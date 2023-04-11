Apptio Furthers Commitment to Public Sector Innovation; Announces Cloudability Government & FedRAMP® Authorization at Public Sector Summit

Apptio helps U.S. government agencies accelerate digital transformation through an expanded suite of secure solutions for cloud cost management and optimization

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, the leading technology spend and value management company, today made several announcements at its Public Sector Summit 2023. Apptio is uniquely focused on helping government agencies accelerate cloud adoption and innovation, while optimizing cloud and technology resources. Apptio is launching Cloudability Government, a cloud financial management (FinOps) solution that helps public sector organizations make data-driven decisions about cloud investments across all major cloud service providers. Further, the entire CloudabilityMX product family has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) authorization, expanding the list of Apptio's FedRAMP-authorized solutions and verifying their secure use within all federal agencies.

Cloudability Government is designed to enable planning and budget management while also intelligently optimizing funds to reduce waste and increase ROI. Using real-time data insights, it equips teams with greater visibility of cloud and multi-cloud usage and the flexibility to control their IT spend—keeping organizations on track without sacrificing performance.

"Demand for effective cloud cost management capabilities has grown rapidly in every domain over the past few years, and the public sector is no exception. As federal agencies adopt cloud at a greater rate, it's become increasingly crucial to offer solutions that are not only effective, but secure," said Eugene Khvostov, Chief Product Officer, Apptio. "By adopting Cloudability, government agencies gain unprecedented visibility into their cloud cost and usage, key insights to optimize cost savings, and market-leading planning capabilities —ultimately enabling them to better serve the American people."

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the U.S. public sector by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies.

"At the Department of State, we see incredible value in modernizing our IT infrastructure, and trust in the services and vendors we use is paramount to our ongoing digital transformation efforts. We're thrilled to see Apptio invest in helping us better serve the people by extending its FedRAMP authorization to include Cloudability and are eager to have access to one of the industry's best cloud management tools," said Ken Rogers, Chief Digital Strategist, U.S. State Department.

The United States Secret Service (USSS) recently turned to Apptio to help create fiscal transparency, formulate and defend their budgetary position, automate reporting requirements, and reduce effort for data calls. By leveraging an IT Financial Management platform and the Technology Business Management (TBM) framework, the USSS achieved significant results through the improvement of processes, a centralized repository of information, and a common taxonomy that TBM provides. This helped the USSS increase their compliance for Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA) scores from 50% to 100% and raise the Department of Homeland Security compliance score from a D- in June 2019 to a B in the latest rating.

"Similar to the USSS at the start of their journey, the vast majority of government agencies are facing disjointed processes to build their cloud forecasts, leaving them to rely on ad-hoc planning methods, siloed data, and ill-fitted tooling," said Toyan Espeut, Executive Vice President, Americas, Apptio. "Over the past 15 years, Apptio has partnered with over 1,800 global customers to solve complex financial management challenges, so we're motivated to share that expertise with the public sector to effectively help manage, budget, forecast, and optimize their spend."

The Public Sector Summit is an annual event presented by Apptio and produced by the TBM Council, focused on increasing the public sector's understanding of and confidence in the value of their organization's tech investments.

