Boeing Announces First-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2023.

The company will provide detailed first quarter financial results on April 26. Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programs 1st Quarter

2023









Commercial Airplanes Programs





737 113



747 1



767 1



777 4



787 11



Total 130











Defense, Space & Security Programs





AH-64 Apache (New) 7



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 13



CH-47 Chinook (New) 5



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 1



F-15 Models 2



F/A-18 Models 7



KC-46 Tanker 1



MH-139 —



P-8 Models 3



Commercial and Civil Satellites 3



Military Satellites —



Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact

Matt Welch

Boeing Investor Relations

(312) 544-2140

David Dufault

Boeing Investor Relations

(312) 544-2140

Michael Friedman

Boeing Communications

media@boeing.com

Bernard Choi

Boeing Communications

media@boeing.com

View original content:

SOURCE Boeing