CLAIRE'S AND MINI V DEBUT SECOND ISSUE

On stands April 12th, the summer issue of MINI V shines a light on the next generation of trailblazers, disruptors, game-changers and industry shakers

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global fashion brand Claire's and V Magazine celebrate the launch of the second issue of MINI V, the newest and youngest-skewing edition of the V editorial family. The partnership with MINI V is one of several touchpoints for the brand to highlight the voices of the generation, while allowing Claire's to support its purpose of self-expression. Throughout the year, Claire's will be launching several projects featuring loyalty program members and brand ambassadors, continuing to amplify the voices of Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

The Claire's Cover for MINI V Summer Issue, Featuring Fresh Faces from Gen Z (PRNewswire)

For the latest issue of MINI V, Claire's engaged young people near and dear to the brand to become part of the creative process. For Claire's portion of MINI V, the brand focused on combining visual style with a journal of the thought-provoking perspectives, challenges, and a celebration of what's important to this generation. The issue features editorial essays penned by two young women, one of whom is a Claire's loyalty member who shares her personal story about staying true to our most authentic selves, even when it means going against the grain of the trends that society promotes. Both are also participating in an upcoming Claire's content series launching next month. One of the featured coverstar models, Lourdes Pereira, who is a Claire's brand ambassador and a Native American activist, also contributed to the editorial voice through an essay that focuses on her insights surrounding the significance of indigenous fashion.

"This edition of MINI V is very special. We really wanted to give it back to our consumers to share what is on their minds, providing a platform where they can express themselves and the topics most important to them - like self-love, friendships, and life's challenges - freely and fearlessly," said Kristin Patrick, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Claire's. "I'm very grateful for the talent of the MINI V staff and for Nicola Formichetti for inspiring and elevating these young voices in such an honest and real fashion."

MINI V is a uniquely reversible magazine. The issue flips to reveal even more compelling content, featuring a few of the newest faces of this generation, including Antonia Gentry, Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker and Zara Larsson. The pages are full of boundary-pushing fashion inspiration and delightful surprises that showcase the season's latest trends, including models styled in exclusive knit pieces by Ella Emhoff who became a friend of Claire's during the event at Paris Fashion Week to celebrate the new Paris store.

"The second issue of MINI V is a documentation of the current moment in youth culture; its creativity, its diversity, its progression from what came before. The shoots and written pieces in this publication highlight both the emerging talents and permeating ideas (or concerns) of a generation, and the print magazine forever immortalizes this often challenging yet beautiful moment in time and culture," said Mathias Rosenzweig, Editor-in-Chief of MINI V.

"This generation is unstoppable, and we are honored to be able to be a part of their journey of individuality through an unbounded exploration of self-expression," continued Nicola Formichetti, Claire's Creative Director in residence.

Full of inspiration for personal style, Claire's brand values and summer collection are showcased throughout the magazine. It includes a double-page spread dedicated to all things EarPrint – the brand's distinct celebration of the piercing styles that create the uniqueness of every ear – and includes a sticker pack for readers to create their own. It's an issue you won't want to miss! Follow along @ClairesStores and @MiniVMag on social media, and visit Minivmagazine.com to explore the latest issue. MINI V will also be available in select Claire's stores nationwide.

Claire's will continue to deepen its focus on the empowerment of the next generation to become a true platform for their voices.

About Claire's Holdings LLC

Claire's Holdings LLC is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. More information regarding Claire's is available at corporate.claires.com .

About MINI V by V Magazine

Small magazine, BIG personality. As the younger sibling of V and VMAN, MINI V shares the same DNA as its older siblings—having both been regarded as vanguards for photography, fashion, music, and culture—coming in with a more youthful lens. This MINI magazine is action packed with the new and the now, ready to take on the world.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nicole Colasanto, SHADOW

ncolasanto@weareshadow.com

Claire's (PRNewsfoto/Claire's Stores) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Claire's