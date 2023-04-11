ARLINGTON, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynalytica Inc., a leading provider of industrial cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Industrial Control System (ICS/SCADA) monitoring sensor. OTNetGuard™ is a highly versatile cutting-edge solution that passively and securely captures analog, serial, and IP communications closing the significant capabilities gap in complete monitoring of OT networks.

Cynalytica, Inc. combines a diverse set of industry expertise with decades of applied research and development experience to deliver pioneering cybersecurity and machine analytics technologies that help protect critical national infrastructure, securely enable Industry 4.0 and help industries accelerate their digital transformation objectives. (PRNewsfoto/Cynalytica Inc) (PRNewswire)

Introducing OTNetGuard™: The Revolutionary Industrial Control System Monitoring Sensor by Cynalytica Inc.

With the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks targeting OT networks, monitoring and protecting critical infrastructure systems has never been more critical. OTNetGuard represents a significant step forward in industrial cybersecurity, providing unparalleled insight into Industrial Control Systems communications.

OTNetGuard provides optional secure wireless backhaul capabilities for organizations that need to monitor remote or difficult-to-access locations. This also makes it an ideal platform for Zero Trust Network Architectures for OT environments, enabling organizations to maintain a high level of out-of-band situational awareness of potential cyber-physical threats and operational anomalies.

"OTNetGuard is transformative for industrial control operations," said Richard Robinson, CEO of Cynalytica, "by now having the ability to monitor all communications, organizations can establish a complete baseline of behavior and quickly identify any deviations from that baseline. This allows them to detect and respond to potential threats in real-time, before they can cause significant damage or harm."

OTNetGuard Platform offers a unique range of advanced features:

Real-Time Capture and Monitoring of Analog, Serial, and IP Communications.

Easy Integration: The platform can be easily integrated into existing third-party SIEM, SOAR or GRC platforms, providing a seamless and cost-effective tool for improving cyber-physical operations.

Advanced Analytics: The OTNetGuard provides advanced analytics, forensics and alerting, allowing organizations to rapidly gain insights into potential cyber-physical events and improve their operational and defense strategies.

"OTNetGuard is designed to provide comprehensive visibility into critical infrastructure networks, allowing organizations to quickly identify and respond to cyber threats. By incorporating advanced analytics, we're able to deliver real-time insights and actionable intelligence, helping our customers stay ahead of the curve in today's rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape." said Jessica Ohnona, EVP – Data Science & Analytics of Cynalytica.

OTNetGuard is available for purchase immediately. For more information, please visit https://cynalytica.com/otnetguard/ or contact us at info@cynalytica.com.

About Cynalytica

Cynalytica is a leading provider of industrial cybersecurity solutions, helping organizations to protect their critical infrastructure systems from cyberattacks while providing visibility and unique situational awareness to cyber-physical assets. With a range of innovative technologies, Cynalytica is committed to providing comprehensive, effective, and secure solutions for OT and ICS/SCADA systems.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cynalytica Inc.