Join us for a meaningful and impactful evening hosted by Tom Homan and The America Project, with special guest Kari Lake, as we come together for a fundraiser dedicated to supporting the security of our borders and providing assistance to the J6 prison families

Join us for a meaningful and impactful evening hosted by Tom Homan and The America Project, with special guest Kari Lake, as we come together for a fundraiser dedicated to supporting the security of our borders and providing assistance to the J6 prison families

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Our event, 'Cocktails and hors D'oeuvres while Special Guest Donald J. Trump delivers remarks,' offers the opportunity to contribute to these vital causes. Your presence will make a difference in this important mission. Don't miss this memorable and purpose-driven occasion. Legendary artist Scott Lobaido will be speed painting, there will be a live and silent auction and so much more! Reserve your spot by purchasing tickets on the link provided below. Join us in the effort to SAVE AMERICA!

Join Tom Homan and The America Project at Mar-a-Lago (PRNewswire)

Join us for a meaningful and impactful evening hosted by Tom Homan and The America Project, with special guest Kari Lake

The America Project

The America Project is an America First, non-profit organization defending rights and freedoms, election victory, and border security to save America.

CONTACT: info@americaproject.com

(PRNewsfoto/The America Project) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The America Project