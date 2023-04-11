SAFE HARBOR EQUITY HIRES INDUSTRY VETERAN AS ITS FIRST FEMALE PRINCIPAL

MIAMI, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Harbor Equity, a private credit manager specializing in distressed real estate debt, is pleased to announce that Michelle Russell Johnson has joined as Principal and Head of Business Development and Investor Relations. Ms. Johnson will sit on the firm's Investment Committee. In this newly created position, Ms. Johnson will report to Founder Rafael Serrano, as the firm prepares to launch a series of new funds leveraging their experience and success in distressed real estate debt investments. Safe Harbor Equity's Fund IV is set to launch on June 1st with a $500M raise, half of which is already soft circled.

Michelle Russell Johnson (photo credit: Lisa Holgrave) (PRNewswire)

Safe Harbor Equity appoints Michelle Russell Johnson as Principal & Head of Business Development and Investor Relations

"We welcome Michelle as a key member of our leadership team and, given her top-tier experience and track record, we are confident that she will strengthen our presence with investors," Serrano said.

Ms. Johnson has asset management experience in sales, marketing and investor relations with pre-eminent firms specializing in alternative investments. She was previously a Managing Director, Capital Markets, at Waypoint Real Estate Investments, an established leader in Multifamily Investing; Partner, Global Head of Business Development and Investor Relations at Genesis Capital Partners, an equity long/short hedge manager; Principal and Director of Marketing at JANA Partners, an activist investor; and Senior Vice President, New Business Development at Paulson & Co., an investment management firm specializing in global merger, event arbitrage and credit strategies. She holds an M.B.A. in Finance from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University and a B.A. from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. She is an active fund raiser for several not-for profit organizations.

"Rafael Serrano has fostered a world class asset management organization with a collaborative culture and successful investment team. I am proud and delighted to join the team. The firm's strategy and process are well-suited to capitalize on the emerging market conditions including the maturity of nearly $1 trillion of loans," said Ms. Johnson.

About Safe Harbor Equity

Based in Doral, FL, Safe Harbor Equity is a private credit manager specializing in distressed real estate debt. Safe Harbor Equity invests in debt securities across the capital structure, including bank loans, high yield bonds, mezzanine debt, JVs and distressed debt securities. Their focus is on commercial real estate market inefficiencies to unlock value. They acquire, originate, manage and reposition non-performing loans. For more information, please visit: www.SafeHarborEquity.com

CONTACT: Norah Lawlor, norah@lawlormediagroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Safe Harbor Equity