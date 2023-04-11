Simple, Seamless, and Safe: Plenty of Fish Launches "Share My Date" Feature

Singles Can Give Date Details to Family and Friends with Just One Click

VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The most welcoming dating app for singles, Plenty of Fish , today began rolling out a new product feature called Share My Date, designed to let members' loved ones know who, when, and where they're meeting dates right from the app, keeping everyone in the loop.

With the new Share My Date feature, Plenty of Fish members can easily share details about upcoming in-person dates with trusted contacts using just one click. (PRNewswire)

Share My Date helps singles feel safe and supported as they take their online dating journeys offline. Members can now outline details of upcoming in-person dates by adding their date's name, time and place, and any notes about what they will be doing on the date in a simple in-app form that can be shared with trusted contacts in just one click.

"Safety is paramount for our members and providing a welcoming dating destination for them is mission critical," said Christina Kozloff, chief marketing officer at Plenty of Fish. "Share My Date is yet another example of our commitment to keeping singles safe as we support them throughout their dating journey."

A recent survey of more than 14,000 Plenty of Fish members found more than three-quarters (78%) share details about upcoming in-person dates with friends and family that include the date's name, date, location, time, and more. The data also revealed that 40% of the members, including 56% of women, would be more likely to give those details to loved ones if there were a feature built into their dating app that made sharing easier.

"We strive to create products that our members want and Share My Date has been one of the most requested features. We're excited that Plenty of Fish is offering members a way to share upcoming date details with their friends," said Jess Johnson, Safety Product Strategy, Match Group. "Our goal is always to provide singles with comfort and care while they're using our platforms, and we believe this feature will help give members peace of mind when meeting a match in person."

The new Share My Date feature is available for all Plenty of Fish members using Android devices starting today. Members using iOS devices will have access in the coming weeks. Share My Date joins an existing lineup of safety features and harm reduction tools in the app, which includes Selfie Verification, and Are You Sure?, a tool that provides a prompt when it detects potentially offensive language in a message, asking the sender to reconsider the content.

Survey Methodology

14,738 U.S.-based Plenty of Fish users were polled online in March 2023. Participants were ages 18+ with 55% identifying as male and 44% female.

About Plenty of Fish

Plenty of Fish, a Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) company, is one of the largest global online dating companies, and is available in 11 languages and more than 20 countries. Unlike many dating offerings today, Plenty of Fish offers a less prescriptive, low-pressure user experience that allows singles to discover what they're looking for.

