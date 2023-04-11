Vancity Investment Management Selects Bloomberg to Streamline Portfolio Management

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg announced today that Vancity Investment Management, one of the first wealth management firms in Canada to focus on investments that deliver competitive returns while making a positive impact on the world, has adopted PORT Enterprise, Bloomberg's advanced portfolio and risk analytics solution, along with Bloomberg Data License, the technology that delivers Bloomberg's data content sets across the enterprise to further streamline its portfolio management operations.

Bloomberg (PRNewsfoto/Bloomberg) (PRNewswire)

This is the latest expansion to Vancity's suite of Bloomberg buy-side solutions supporting the firm's investment workflow, adding to their use of Bloomberg AIM, a leading order and investment management system.

PORT Enterprise supports Vancity's continued growth through enhanced risk oversight for fixed income and equity products using industry-leading risk and attribution models, detailed portfolio analytics, and the ability to further automate reporting.

"Bloomberg's solutions support our portfolio management needs and allow us to optimize our workflows to support our focus on conscious investments," said Joe Reid, VP of Wealth Management and Impact Investing at Vancity. "Tools that support our ability to scale and grow our business, and access to the most advanced market risk models enable us to provide our clients with the types of offerings they have come to expect from Vancity."

Vancity will benefit from PORT Enterprise's data visualization tools, which provide visibility into portfolio performance and support timely decision making. Additionally, PORT Enterprise's batch reporting capabilities can be centrally administered with an automated workflow, enabling scalability at every step of the investment lifecycle for easier transition from manual reporting processes.

Vancity will also now be able to use Bloomberg's Data License content, including reference, pricing and regulatory data with over 50 million securities and more than 15 thousand fields.

"Bloomberg is well positioned to provide Vancity Investment Management with an integrated suite of solutions that helps automate workflows and delivers data that supports quicker and more informed decision making while reducing operational risk," said Joe Kirkland, Global Head of Portfolio Analytics & Risk at Bloomberg. "We are focused on providing clients with tools that increase efficiency and realize meaningful workflow improvements while enabling them to better serve their customers."

Bloomberg's portfolio and risk analytics solutions encompass PORT Enterprise and PORT. With 47,000 active users across 15,000 firms globally, PORT empowers clients to gain deeper portfolio insights through streamlined workflows that include intraday performance monitoring, historical performance attribution, portfolio analysis and optimization. PORT Enterprise is a premium offering with more than 550 clients that delivers a centralized infrastructure for portfolio analytics data, enhanced enterprise batch reporting and enhanced data visualization capabilities. Access to Bloomberg's MAC3 models provides clients with the most advanced suite of risk factor models, delivering comprehensive forecast accuracy. PORT and PORT Enterprise are part of Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions, which deliver front-to-back technology for the investment lifecycle. For more information, visit Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

About Vancity Investment Management

Established in 1995, Vancity Investment Management (VCIM) was one of the first wealth management firms in Canada to focus on investments that deliver competitive returns while making a positive impact on the world. A Canadian leader in SRI and ESG investing, VCIM provides tailored, discretionary management services to individuals, foundations, unions and other institutions that wish to generate wealth through sustainable, profitable, and responsible investments.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomberg