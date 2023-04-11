WHISPS PROVES SMALL BITES CAN PACK BIG BENEFITS

Whisps new line of products brings together protein, bold flavor and hearty crunch into delicious, poppable bites

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whisps , known for its substantial snacks with benefits derived from 100% real cheese, today expanded its Bites line to include even more poppable snacks that pack big benefits such as protein, bold flavor and hearty crunch. Whisps Baked Cheese Bites are bite-sized versions of Whisps award-winning cheese crisps, providing more than 50+ pieces of baked cheese and +10g of protein from 100% real cheese per one-ounce serving. Simultaneously, Whisps introduced a Buffalo flavor to its Cheese & Pretzel Bites, bringing together one of America's favorite hot sauces with delicious cheddar cheese and pretzels to create a small bite with extra big crunch.

Available in Cheddar and Parmesan, Whisps Baked Cheese Bites celebrate one whole ingredient – 100% real cheese – each serving has 10g of protein, only 1g of carbs and 0g of sugar. Meanwhile, the Buffalo flavor of Whisps Cheese & Pretzel Bites packs tangy buffalo and sharp cheddar cheese into an extra crunchy, poppable pretzel bite, along with 6g of protein and only 1g of sugar. (PRNewswire)

"At Whisps, we believe you should nourish yourself & your family with options that fuel your body, not just fill your gut," said John Ghingo, CEO of Whisps. "New research from Mintel shows that a majority of shoppers are getting nourishment from snacks at least 2-3 times a day, with 25%+ of Millennials and GenZ snacking 4+ times a day.* Our new Bites offerings prove that big things can come in bite-sized packages, particularly when it comes to satisfying salty cravings in a protein-packed, crunch-filled, and deliciously bold way."

Available in Cheddar and Parmesan, Whisps Baked Cheese Bites celebrate one whole ingredient – 100% real cheese – each serving has 10g of protein, only 1g of carbs and 0g of sugar. Meanwhile, the Buffalo flavor of Whisps Cheese & Pretzel Bites packs tangy Buffalo and sharp cheddar cheese into an extra crunchy, poppable pretzel bite, along with 6g of protein and only 1g of sugar.

"For us, cheese is not just a flavor; it is our real food ingredient that can provide nutritional benefits to snackers," said Ghingo. "It provides real protein from a whole ingredient, solves salty snack cravings with bold flavors, and provides a satiating crunch our fans can't get enough of."

Both products are now exclusively available at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com. Whisps Baked Cheese Bites have an MSRP of $4.98 for a 3.75 oz sharing size bag or $5.98 for a multipack of six .7oz bags, while Whisps Cheese & Pretzel Bites in Buffalo are also are available for $4.98 per 4.5oz pouch. Visit whisps.com for more information.

About Whisps

Whisps is on a mission to bring real substance to snacking – benefits backed up by nutritional science and real, recognizable ingredients. Each Whisps product delivers benefits that consumers can trust – such as protein, calcium and cravable flavor – by using ingredients like 100% real cheese. Known for its award-winning Cheese Crisps, Whisps also offers a line of Cheese & Nuts Snack Mixes and a line of Bites products, including Baked Cheese Bites and Cheese & Pretzel Bites. Whisps can be found in more than 65,000 doors nationwide, as well as online at Amazon, Walmart.com, Thrive Market, and more. For more information about Whisps, please visit whisps.com , Whisps Snacks on Facebook and @whispssnacks on Instagram.

*Mintel Snacking Motivations & Attitudes 2022

Available in Cheddar and Parmesan, Whisps Baked Cheese Bites celebrate one whole ingredient – 100% real cheese – each serving has 10g of protein, only 1g of carbs and 0g of sugar. Meanwhile, the Buffalo flavor of Whisps Cheese & Pretzel Bites packs tangy buffalo and sharp cheddar cheese into an extra crunchy, poppable pretzel bite, along with 6g of protein and only 1g of sugar. (PRNewswire)

Whisps Logo (PRNewsfoto/Whisps) (PRNewsfoto/Whisps Snacks) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Whisps Snacks