Irvine, California-based broker Milestone Risk Management partners with Highstreet

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners ("HSIP") announced today that it has acquired Milestone Risk Management ("Milestone"). Irvine-based Milestone will join the HSIP's West Region and will report to Scott Goodreau, President.

"We are delighted to have the talented team at Milestone join us and help continue to grow our presence on the west coast," said Goodreau. "With the addition of Milestone, we continue to be even better positioned to address the diverse insurance needs of our clients."

John Hoefer, Agency President of Milestone, commented, "We are excited to be partnering with one of the industry's most innovative brokers. Milestone's local expertise combined with Highstreet's deep resources and platform means more choice and support for our clients."

Highstreet, one of the fastest growing insurance agencies in North America, has now completed 146 transactions since forming the company in mid-2018. Milestone is the sixth transaction of 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Highstreet Insurance Partners

Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions that are delivered through community focused agencies. Additional information can be found at www.hsip.com.

