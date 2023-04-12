New Coupa Platform Innovations Help Organizations Drive Profitability

Business Spend Management (BSM) solutions maximize the value and impact of every dollar a company spends

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software , a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), launched new platform solutions that transform siloed back-office functions to help businesses make spend decisions that drive productivity, profitability, and purpose.

"Business leaders face mounting pressure to get the most value they can from transformation investments," said Rob Bernshteyn, Coupa Chairman and CEO. "Coupa is helping thousands of businesses and millions of professionals around the world not just make better spend decisions but make better business decisions that create value at every level of their organization. With our BSM platform, decisions get easier, processes become more efficient, and dollars go farther."

"The key to unlocking exponential impact is co-innovation. When businesses do things together, they do things better," said Raja Hammoud, Coupa executive vice president of products. "At Coupa, we're co-innovating with our community to not only build a platform that is trusted to solve the challenges of today but to help businesses fundamentally change to scale transformations and growth."

Coupa debuted the new platform innovations at Inspire , the annual BSM community conference. Highlights and key benefits include:

Control Costs with Greater Visibility

Each dollar a business spends needs to work harder than ever. This requires comprehensive visibility powered by intelligent, prescriptive data to inform decision-making.

The CFO Dashboard makes it even easier for finance leaders to control costs by showing in-flight spend transactions and trends, and by prescribing an array of actions to improve cash flow and drive savings.

Supply Chain Prescriptions help users prioritize which supply chain scenarios to design to realize savings, improve sustainability, and ensure business continuity through the power of AI.

Maximize Productivity with Increased Transparency

Businesses are looking to improve agility and productivity. When they're more productive, they're more profitable.

Purchase Order Collaboration improves transparency between buyers and suppliers when placing new or changing current orders, no matter how large or complex. Orders and inventory are managed more effectively, ensuring supply continuity.

Parallel Approvals help businesses shorten cycle times, improve user experience, and reduce delays when buying critical items and services.

Elevate Purpose with Sustainable BSM

The importance for businesses to do well is matched by efforts to do good. Making a difference is as valuable as making a dollar.

The Scope 3 Travel Emissions Dashboard measures carbon emissions for business travel. Businesses can better track progress on sustainability goals, and benchmark against leaders in Coupa's community.

Supplier Diversity Data now extends through even more of the Coupa platform to help businesses progress on their supplier diversity goals.

Casey's, a Fortune 500 retailer and the third-largest convenience store chain in the U.S., uses the Coupa platform for its BSM transformation. With over a billion dollars of annual spend in Coupa, Casey's is increasing transparency and efficiency and maximizing profitability.

"Casey's is on a massive digital transformation journey and Coupa's been a trusted partner to our team from the start. With Coupa at the core, we're creating a technology ecosystem for a frictionless back office," said Jaime Robles, Chief Procurement Officer at Casey's. "We're spending smarter in every category of spend across our business. By leveraging Coupa's community-powered insights and benchmarks, we're improving team workflows and hitting best-in-class levels of performance to achieve our vision of making procurement invisible. And as Casey's grows and evolves, Coupa grows and evolves with us. We're making smarter, faster business decisions that drive our growth and success."

About Coupa Software

Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. Learn more at Coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

