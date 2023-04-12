Three New Members Added to Board of Directors

Moseley Architects' shareholders elected three new members to its board of directors.

RICHMOND, Va., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K-12 Principal Ashley Dennis, AIA, is the youngest person ever elected to the board. Since joining Moseley Architects in 2008, Ashley has amassed a portfolio of 47 projects for public school system clients throughout North Carolina. Under her management since 2017, the firm's Raleigh office has grown exponentially: the staff size has doubled, the number of K-12 clients has nearly tripled, and the annual revenue has averaged $3.3 million. In 2022, she served as president of the North Carolina chapter of the Association of Learning Environments. Ashley is a graduate of North Carolina State University's School of Architecture.

Multifamily housing Principal Tom Liebel, FAIA, has practiced architecture for nearly three decades. As an author, critic and mentor, Liebel lectures worldwide on sustainable design and historic preservation. His ongoing research explores the relationship between sustainability, preservation and urban design, with an emphasis in utilizing urban adaptive-use projects to promote neighborhood revitalization and civic engagement. He earned the AIA's highest membership honor when he was elevated to the College of Fellows in 2011. AIA Baltimore named him Community Architect of the Year in 2013. In 2022, the Maryland Department of Planning and Maryland Planning Commissioners Association honored Tom with the Citizen Planner of the Year award in recognition of his service as chair of the Baltimore City Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation (CHAP). Tom earned a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Cincinnati and a Master of Arts in liberal arts from The Johns Hopkins University.

Todd Davis, CJE, newly appointed leader of the firm's justice sector, is a specialist in jail planning, risk management and operations. Todd has assisted over 50 detention facilities with operations and staffing, planning, feasibility studies, and transitions. Prior to joining Moseley Architects, Todd served as a major in the Alamance County sheriff's department. Todd holds certifications as a jail executive and instructor of criminal justice, corrections, and detention. The National Institute for Jail Operations honored Todd with the Executive Director's Award in 2021.

Dan Mace, AIA, and Magda Westerhout, AIA, retired from the board, but remain active as principals and leaders in the firm.

