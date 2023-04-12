Tri Source International Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Event, Bringing 250 New Jobs to Valencia

TSI's Valencia Headquarters: Creating Jobs and Elevating Customer Service Standards

VALENCIA, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Source International (TSI) is excited to announce the grand opening of its world headquarters and U.S. contact center in Valencia, California, to be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 5-6 p.m. April 13. The event, co-sponsored by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce through its "Better Business Together" initiative, will be attended by Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs and marks the launch of a significant recruitment initiative that will create over 250 jobs for local residents.

TSI fosters an exceptional culture, investing in people to drive success. We're proud to inspire growth and development.

The introduction of these jobs provides an incredible opportunity for both personal growth and economic development within the Greater Santa Clarita Valley, as TSI prepares to become one of the area's largest employers. The work environment offers excellent chances for employee advancement, as well as industry-leading bonuses, generous 401(k) matching and other performance-based incentives.

"At TSI, we're committed to creating an exceptional organizational culture that inspires our employees to grow and thrive. We believe that investing in people is the key to success in any business, and we're proud to foster a culture of growth and development that allows our team members to reach their full potential," said Matt Reeser, CEO of Tri Source International.

In addition to offering quality employment opportunities without long commutes for residents of Valencia and the surrounding valley, TSI provides clients with impeccable support and unparalleled customer service that is sure to revolutionize businesses around the globe.

Reeser, a longtime resident of the Santa Clarita Valley, started TSI 15 years ago and in recent years brought its innovative culture and resources to Valencia to enhance its service offering and create more jobs close to home. After several years of maintaining a small administrative presence in Santa Clarita, TSI recently consolidated its administration, headquarters and a best-in-class call center in the Sunkist building, located near the entrance to Magic Mountain in Valencia. This strategic move allows TSI to streamline operations, optimize efficiency and enhance the quality of service provided to clients worldwide. TSI's expansion into Valencia not only brings over 250 new job opportunities to local residents but also reinforces its commitment to investing in employees and fostering a culture of growth and development.

"Our teammates are our most valuable asset," said Heather Cunado, Director of Human Resources at Tri Source International. "If you're looking for a challenging and rewarding career in a fast-paced, innovative company, we invite you to explore our current job openings and see what TSI can offer you."

Those interested in learning more about TSI's services or exploring potential career paths should RSVP for the April 13 ribbon-cutting event, tour the state-of-the-art facility and enjoy refreshments. To inquire about TSI services or RSVP for the event, contact Cecily Wiggins at cecily@tsioutsourcing.com or call 661.383.1332.

To learn more about TSI, please visit tsioutsourcing.com. You can also watch our latest video at https://youtu.be/Ohpe6GWTksM or click here to access press images: http://bit.ly/3KVlc8b .

ABOUT TSI

Tri Source International (TSI) is a leading provider of best-in-class sales, customer service, and back-office support services for a multitude of industries. Leveraging innovative technologies and a dedicated workforce, TSI delivers unparalleled support and customer experiences to its clients, helping them achieve their business goals. TSI's commitment to excellence extends beyond its core services, as it also embraces outsourcing and nearshoring to enhance its offerings. By tapping into a larger pool of talent and reducing costs, TSI is able to remain competitive in the market and maintain high-quality standards for its clients. TSI's social responsibility is also a key aspect of its business, and it has been recognized for its philanthropic efforts. Recently, the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) honored TSI with the local Outstanding Corporation in Philanthropy award for 2022, recognizing the company's dedication to making a difference in the community. TSI's values of integrity, excellence, and innovation drive its operations and set it apart as a leader in the industry.

