Liberty HealthShare, Strengthened by its Vision, Weathers Challenges

CANTON, Ohio, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare sharing ministries have experienced significant change in the past several years, much of it driven by actions in Washington, D.C., and numerous state capitols. Liberty HealthShare® has weathered these challenges, fortified by its vision of building a healthcare sharing ministry that exemplifies Jesus Christ and empowers Americans to manage their healthcare journey.

Liberty HealthShare (PRNewswire)

"Keeping up with the transition from the government penalizing people for not having insurance to offering subsidies to pay them for enrolling, has been trying for all healthsharing ministries," said Dorsey Morrow, chief executive officer of Liberty HealthShare.

"Despite this, and several challenges unique to our ministry, we have persevered and demonstrated our resolve in facilitating the sharing of more than $231 million in eligible medical expenses during 2022," he added. "And, we did this while reducing our backlog of pre-2022 expenses by one-third."

Since 2019, Liberty HealthShare members have shared more than $1.25 billion in eligible medical expenses. This sharing included more than 1.6 million individual medical bills submitted by members and their providers.

Looking further back, since 2014, Liberty HealthShare has facilitated the sharing of more than $4.5 billion in medical needs for its members.

Continuing to strengthen the ministry's procedures has been a focus over the past year. Liberty HealthShare has instituted new, rigorous quality control, auditing and member resolution processes to help ensure that submitted expenses are not only eligible and accurate, but also fair and reasonable.

"We take our obligation to steward their financial contributions and provide the best possible member experience very seriously. We assess every program, every support process and every vendor contract with this in mind," said Morrow.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for nearly 90,000 members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

As it is not insurance, Liberty HealthShare enrollment is available year-round, with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its healthcare sharing programs visit libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

