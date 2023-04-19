Anaheim Police to Deploy Body Camera Analytics

Automated Body Camera Review Platform Empowers Police to Optimize Officer Training

CHICAGO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truleo , the leading provider of automated body camera review and analysis technology for law enforcement, today announced that the Anaheim (CA) Police Department has signed on to utilize the company's body camera data analysis platform.

Truleo analyzes police body camera videos to measure officer professionalism. (PRNewswire)

"We invested a lot of money in body cameras and Truleo helps us earn a higher return," said Cisneros, Chief of Police

Truleo processes body camera videos for departments across the country to help automate supervision, facilitate coaching, and promote police professionalism. The technology automatically detects critical events such as uses of force, pursuits, frisking, and non-compliance incidents, and screens for both professional and unprofessional officer language so supervisors can then praise or review officers' conduct.

Numerous law enforcement agencies around the country transcribe their body camera videos but do not separate officer language from civilian language, which severely limits any intelligence gathered, such as the opportunity to provide officer coaching for critical events. Raw transcription also creates the administrative burden of having to sort through false positives trying to decipher what was said by the officer rather than the civilian. In addition, many departments are now being tasked with redacting any personally identifiable civilian data (PII) that was transcribed and to implement storage safeguards. Truleo eliminates this burden through a set of capabilities referred to as Responsible Transcription™, ensuring civilian privacy by using several layers of protection such as auto-redaction of any civilian PII and filtering out civilian speech entirely.

Sergeants in the Anaheim Police Department currently conduct random body camera reviews each month for the city of 350,000, but Truleo's body camera analytics platform will convert 100% of all videos into searchable insights that are designed to provide a more comprehensive review that can facilitate coaching. This "precision guided audit" is designed to save the Sergeant's time and create a more efficient performance review process. The department plans to have an academic study created to measure the impact of body camera analytics on their officers' performance.

"The vast majority of police interactions are positive, and we can highlight that to help a department celebrate those officers," said Anthony Tassone, CEO of Truleo. "I have a great deal of respect for Anaheim Chief Cisneros, who is an innovative leader committed to leveraging technology for his community and department to create better outcomes for everyone."

"We invested a lot of money in body cameras to improve accountability, and Truleo helps us earn a higher return on that investment for our community," said Jorge Cisneros, Chief of Police for the Anaheim Police Department. "Truleo's ability to separate speakers and recognize critical events and insights enables us to both protect civilian privacy while facilitating officer coaching to ensure that we maintain high levels of professionalism."

About Truleo

Truleo analyzes police body camera videos using artificial intelligence to help promote police professionalism. Truleo partnered with FBI National Academy alumni to build models that detect critical events and deconstruct officers' language into professionalism metrics to help agencies promote best practices, train new officers, and mitigate risk. To learn more about Truleo's mission to improve trust in the police with body camera analytics, visit www.truleo.co .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Truleo