Drake Software Wins 5 Repeat Categories and Adds 3 More Wins in 2023 CPA Practice Advisor Readers' Choice Awards

FRANKLIN, N.C., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As tax practitioners finished the final push for Tax Day 2023, the CPA Practice Advisor released its annual Readers' Choice Awards survey results. The publication surveys readers for feedback on tax preparation software and related products used in the last year. With thousands of responses, this survey has been a reliable indicator of tax professionals' satisfaction. In addition to claiming five repeat categories, Drake Software's solutions took first place in three more.

Consistency and innovation are key to success and Drake Software has proven both during the last tax season. Drake users have had access to software solutions they can trust to support their tax business with the power to compare complex tax scenarios at a glance, manage client documents, streamline compliance workflow, and facilitate remote communication and document transfer. Drake Software President and CEO Dom Morea says, "We do not take this recognition lightly as it represents everything important to our users. While we are proud to take first in more categories than ever before, we remain most aware of being the tax preparation software of choice. Our constant aim is to bring our clients the most comprehensive and efficient tax preparation software in the industry."

Drake Software's First Place Categories in 2023 Readers' Choice Awards

Tax Preparation Software — Drake Tax

Tax Planning Systems — Drake Tax Planner

1099/W-2 Preparation — Drake Accounting

Document Management and Storage — Drake Documents

Client Portals for Firms — Drake Portals

NEW Website Builders — Drake Software SiteDart Website Services

NEW CPE Provider — Drake CPE

NEW ASP/Hosted Solution Providers — Drake Software Hosting Powered by Right Networks

As the company looks forward, Matt Jagst, VP and Head of Product, confirms there are exciting developments to come. "Our teams connect regularly with our customers to understand their practices and pain points. They work relentlessly to provide the premier product our customers rely on for their business success, while pursuing the innovation required to move forward in a constantly evolving profession."

About Drake Software

Drake Software, founded in 1977, provides software solutions to over 70,000 tax and accounting firms that file more than 36 million tax returns every year. Known for award-winning customer service, Drake is also consistently recognized for excellence in quality, value, and reliability. DrakeSoftware.com.

